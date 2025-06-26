Guardian returns to Glastonbury with 100-page one-off magazine

Guardian Glastonbury tote bag designs

The Guardian returns this weekend for its 28th year as official media partner for the Glastonbury Festival.

A team of Guardian journalists will be providing coverage throughout the festival.

The title is offering festival goers a 100-page print magazine called The Alternatives, edited by Guardian executive editor for supporter and reader relationships Will Dean. The magazine is being offered alongside a limited edition tote bag for a £5 donation.

A Guardian spokesperson said: “The one-off edition will feature fresh ideas for how to solve environmental and social issues.”

The Guardian is also hosting a trio of live events at the Astrolabe, celebrating “the power of free thinking and independent journalism”.

They begin on Friday June 27 with a wide-ranging discussion between Guardian columnist Zoe Williams and recording artist and model Bimini.

On Saturday June 28 magician and storyteller Steven Frayne will be interviewed by Williams and perform “street magic” outside The Guardian hub.

On Sunday 29 June Miranda Sawyer will interview musicians Pete Doherty and Carl Barât of The Libertines.

Genre guides and daily picks will be available in a Guardian section of the Glastonbury app, alongside tips for ‘must-watch’ sets and alternatives to the biggest names.

Vouchers offering three months of free access to The Guardian app will be offered to festival-goers.

