View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
April 19, 2024

GB News begins redundancy round, seeking to cut 40 roles

It is the first major redundancy exercise since the broadcaster launched.

By Bron Maher

GB News Sky News
Inside the GB News newsroom. Picture: Press Gazette

GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos has announced a redundancy round at the opinion-led broadcaster, seeking to cut 40 roles.

It is the first major round of cuts at GB News, whose most recent accounts, covering the year to May 2023, showed an operating loss of £42.4m.

Frangopoulos announced the redundancy round at a town hall on Friday afternoon. Staff were informed at another town hall last week that forthcoming changes at the business may result in the cutting of some roles.

The business is currently appealing for staff open to taking voluntary redundancy to come forward, offering up to two months’ salary and possible payment in lieu of notice as enticement.

One staffer at the channel told Press Gazette there was “a real ‘last days of Saigon’ vibe in the office right now”.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

A GB News spokesperson declined to comment.

Content from our partners
Free journalism awards for journalists under 30: Deadline today
Free journalism awards for journalists under 30: Deadline today
Press Gazette
MHP Group's 30 To Watch awards for young journalists open for entries
MHP Group’s 30 To Watch awards for young journalists open for entries
Press Gazette
How PA Media is helping newspapers make the digital transition
How PA Media is helping newspapers make the digital transition
Freddy Mayhew

Frangopoulos told the Lords Communications and Digital Committee last month that he was “very confident” GB News could become self-sufficient financially, “but we have a lot of work to do”.

The most recent company accounts for GB News put its staff headcount at an average of 295 across the year, up from 175 in the 2021/22 financial year.

A 40-person reduction would be equivalent to a 14% cut if the 295 figure remains correct.

GB News has faced a partial advertiser boycott since it first launched in August 2021. In November it created a paid membership scheme for the first time, promising members access to exclusive commentary from presenters, behind the scenes footage and access to events.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor