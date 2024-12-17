Funding push for first UK national journalists’ memorial launched

On the Record Memorial launched at British Journalism Awards 2024 with speech by Karola Zakrzewska, sister of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski who was killed in Ukraine in 2022. Picture: ASV Photography/Press Gazette

The sister of a news cameraman killed reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 spoke powerfully at the British Journalism Awards about a new project to remember journalists who died doing their jobs.

Press Gazette is backing the On The Record project to build a permanent monument to remember journalists killed reporting on conflict.

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed by a Russian shell on the northern outskirts of Kyiv in March 2022 as he bore witness to Russia’s attack on its neighbour Ukraine.

His sister Karola told the 400-strong audience at London’s Hilton Bankside hotel: “The mad Irish man with a Borat moustache was more than just a brother to me, he walked me down the aisle on my wedding day and became a surrogate father figure to my two boys. Pierre was one of the best in the business, his career took him from conflict zones to monumental national events.

“There were moments when you would watch the news, see footage from the most dangerous place in the world and then you would get a call from Pierre saying that’s where I am heading next.

“He would set off with hundreds of kilos of equipment, multiple passports and little more than the clothes on his back. Often he would remain in those countries for weeks, sometimes months, working tirelessly on only an hour or two of sleep each night.

“His determination was fuelled by his unwavering belief in the importance of showing the world what was happening on the ground and his determination to tell the truth. Just days before his passing Pierre reassured me that he had a safe house and an escape route if things got too bad. He wanted to stay, driven by his deep admiration for the local Ukrainian people and his commitment to telling their story.

“Pierre pulled babies from bomb-strewn rubble and helped thousands escape Kabul during the 2021 withdrawal. This memorial means so much to me for several reasons.”

The proposed On the Record Memorial will be built at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire which is home to 400 monuments remembering those in the armed forces and other professions who have given their lives in service to the UK.

The On the Record Memorial has charity status and is currently raising initial funding of £100,000 to get the project underway.

Karola spoke alongside journalist and broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn to promote the Just Giving page for personal donations to the project and to appeal for corporate donors to get involved.

Newton Dunn remembered two journalist friends of his – Marie Colvin of The Sunday Times and Rupert Hamer of The Sunday Mirror – who were both killed reporting on conflict.

Karola said: “It’s a place where his boys can remember their incredible uncle and the vital work he did. It’s a space for family and friends to reflect and honour their loved ones who lost their lives doing their jobs.

“But more than that, this memorial will serve as a reminder to all who visit of the immense sacrifices made by journalists that cover conflict zones.

“Their work gives us the understanding and awareness of what’s happening in places many of us will never see first hand. This space will also serve an educational purpose, shedding light on who these brave individuals were, how they carried out their work and why their mission is so critical.”

Donations can be made to the On The Record memorial crowdfunding page here.

Visit the On The Record homepage here.

