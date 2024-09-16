Four columnists quit Jewish Chronicle over standards, secrecy and ‘bias’

Four columnists have quit the Jewish Chronicle amid a crisis over its political direction, standards and ownership secrecy.

The move follows the JC’s decision last week to delete all the articles written for it by freelance journalist Elon Perry.

These included a claim, based on “intelligence sources”, that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning to smuggle himself and Israeli hostages out of Gaza and into Egypt. The story was based on a single anonymous source but helped to justify Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeping Israeli forces on the Gaza-Egypt border.

Press regulator IPSO last year rejected a call from 15 people, who have all won libel payouts or IPSO complaints against the JC, to launch a standards investigation into the title.

Related

According to the IPSO website, the title has been the subject of 13 upheld complaints since the regulator was launched a decade ago.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Why Hadley Freeman, Jonathan Freedland and others have quit the Jewish Chronicle

Hadley Freeman and Jonathan Freedland have both explained why they are quitting the JC. Meanwhile, David Aaronovitch and David Baddiel have also indicated they won’t write for the newspaper again.

Speaking on Radio 4 Today on Monday, Freeman said the decision to delete Elon Perry’s articles was “too little too late”, adding that she and other contributors “felt there had not been editorial standards applied to this journalist because that journalist was adhering to an ideology that was perhaps similar to that of the editorial board. So we resigned.”

Perry has claimed he was “the victim of a witchhunt against me caused by jealousy”.

Freeman said: “I joined the JC a year and a half ago as a monthly columnist because I strongly want there to be a mainstream national Jewish newspaper in this country that represents the plurality of views of Jews in this country.

“Most British Jews believe in a Jewish home state, we believe in a two-state solution and we hope for peace in the Middle East. And what it felt like increasingly was the Jewish Chronicle was representing a more ideological rather than strictly journalistic point of view and was becoming far more right-wing and in-step with Netanyahu which I would think that most British Jews are not.”

The Jewish Chronicle was taken over by a consortium in April 2020 led by Sir Robbie Gibb, who is a non-executive director of the BBC, after it was placed into liquidation by the Kessler Foundation.

The offer to buy the title was described as “very generous” but the source of the funding remains a secret. The plan remains for the secret funders to transfer ownership of the JC to a charitable foundation.

Freedland said continuing secrecy over the paper’s financial backers was one of the reasons he has resigned. He said: “We need to have full transparency in order for there to be accountability.”

Jonathan Freedland has been a columnist for the paper since 1998. Before that his father Michael, who died in 2018, began writing for the title in 1951.

He said: “That bond partly explains why I’ve stuck with it even as it has departed from the traditions that bult its reputation as the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper and, in its own, somewhat quaint words, ‘the organ of British Jewry”.

He said the title had shown only the “thinnest form of contrition” after it published what he said were “fabricated stories”.

And added: “Too often, the JC reads like a partisan, ideological instrument, its judgments political rather than journalistic.”

He added that there is “no real accountability” because of the secrecy around the JC’s ownership.

Editor of the Jewish Chronicle responds to resignations

JC editor Jake Wallis Simons said on Sunday: “Obviously it’s every newspaper editor’s worst nightmare to be deceived by a journalist. The Jewish Chronicle has cut all ties with the freelancer in question and his work has now been removed from our website. Readers can be assured that stronger internal procedures are being implemented.

“I understand why some columnists have decided to step back from the paper. I am grateful for their contributions and hope that, in time, some of them will feel able to return.

“I take full responsibility for the mistakes that have been made and I will take equal responsibility for the task of making sure nothing like this can happen again.”

The statement about Perry posted by the JC last week said: “The Jewish Chronicle has concluded a thorough investigation into freelance journalist Elon Perry, which commenced after allegations were made about aspects of his record. While we understand he did serve in the Israel Defense Forces, we were not satisfied with some of his claims. We have therefore removed his stories from our website and ended any association with Mr Perry.

“The Jewish Chronicle maintains the highest journalistic standards in a highly contested information landscape and we deeply regret the chain of events that led to this point. We apologise to our loyal readers and have reviewed our internal processes so that this will not be repeated.”

According to the latest available ABC certificate (for 2023) the Jewish Chronicle has a weekly print/digital edition circulation of just under 16,000 copies and a website audience of just over one million unique users per month.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog