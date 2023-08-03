Mail Online says Dan Wootton column on pause while allegations investigated

Dan Wootton on GB News on 18 July 2023. Picture: GB News screenshot

Dan Wootton’s Mail Online column has been paused while allegations made against him are investigated.

The allegations, published in a series of stories by independent outlet Byline Times, include claims around payments for explicit images and videos and others in relation to alleged behaviour while working at The Sun.

Wootton has denied any criminal wrongdoing although he has admitted to “errors of judgment in the past”.

A spokesperson for DMG Media, which publishes Mail Online, told Press Gazette on Thursday: “We are continuing to consider a series of allegations which Dan Wootton – who has written columns for Mail Online since 2021 as one of several outside freelance contributors – has strenuously denied.

“The allegations are obviously serious but also complex and historic and there is an independent investigation underway at the media group which employed him during the relevant period.

“In the meantime, his freelance column with Mail Online has been paused.”

Wootton’s last column for Mail Online was published on 29 June.

Wootton joined Mail Online in 2021 at the same time as being hired as a presenter on GB News. He hosts Dan Wootton Tonight, promising “no spin, no bias, no censorship”, on Mondays to Thursdays at 9pm and it was on this show that he first addressed the allegations just over two weeks ago. GB News has not yet made any comment about the allegations and Wootton continues to present that show.

The Sun investigating Dan Wootton allegations

Before moving to GB News and Mail Online, Wootton worked at The Sun from 2013 in roles including executive editor, editor of the Bizarre showbiz column, head of showbiz and associate editor for showbiz and TV.

The Sun was asked by MPs last week to explain what it was doing to investigate the allegations against Wootton during his time at the company. He also worked for former sister title the News of the World until its closure in 2011.

Sun editor Victoria Newton said in response: “We take these allegations seriously but we are in no position to comment further and indeed we make no commitment to make any further comment depending on the outcome of our investigation.” The publisher has appointed law firm Kingsley Napley to investigate the allegations.

Wootton has called the allegations “defamatory and untrue” and raised £38,000 since launching a crowdfunding page on 21 July with the apparent aim of bringing a legal action against Byline.

Byline, in turn, has raised £54,000 in about the same timescale to cover the costs of its reporting.

Press Gazette understands that Wootton has new legal representation after previously using Mishcon de Reya, which is understood to have sent legal memos cautioning media organisations about repeating allegations aired by Byline Times. He is now being represented by Griffin Law, according to Byline Times co-founder Peter Jukes.

Griffin Law’s founder Donal Blaney previously reportedly helped journalist Isabel Oakeshott secure a five-figure sum from The Guardian over a “sexist slur”. Oakeshott and Guido Fawkes have described him as the “rottweiler of the right”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog