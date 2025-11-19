BBC puts 84 product delivery managers at risk of redundancy

The BBC has reportedly put some 84 staff across its product group at risk of redundancy.
Staff were told last week that delivery managers from the product team are at risk of layoffs amid the broadcaster responding to increased costs, competition, a changing digital landscape and changing audience behaviours.
Delivery managers are responsible for helping engineering teams with workload forecasting and delivery, and powering online services such as BBC iPlayer.
Press Gazette understands the cuts follow the BBC adopting a model set out by Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG), an organisation which provides product development consultancy services.
SVPG carried out the BBC’s product team training, and has encouraged use of “generative AI tools” in product teams to “build the product faster than ever” and create prototypes.
An internal email sent by Kelly Kowal, chief operating officer in the BBC’s product and engineering group, said: “We must transform how we build and ship products, and to do so, we’re moving from a traditional delivery model to empowered, discovery-led teams that are outcome-focused.
“Our ability to respond to the very real challenges of increased global competition, changing audience behaviour, digital disruption and increasing costs requires innovation, agility and growth as outlined in our product strategy.
“Your professionalism, empathy, and resilience are deeply appreciated as we navigate this together.”
In July 2024, former BBC director-general Tim Davie said the broadcaster intended to cut a net 500 jobs by March 2026 and launched an initial voluntary redundancy scheme at that point.
This was followed by announcements of cuts up to 115 editorial and production jobs in the Nations and Regions in September 2024, and a net reduction of 130 jobs in the World Service in January 2025 to save £6m across the following year.
‘Major change in BBC online product space’
Sally Morales, senior delivery manager (content publishing) at BBC News, shared on Linkedin: “Meanwhile, in other BBC news…
“Major change in the BBC online product space. The organisation has moved to adopt a Silicon Valley-style Product Operating Model in which there is no role for Delivery Managers and we are all, at every level from the Heads of down, now at risk of redundancy.
“My heart goes out to all 84 colleagues affected. So, how now to make the best of my (assumed) remaining months at the BBC? I do have ideas – some going back years – for which I need to get a wiggle on. I feel a brainstorm coming on. Any suggestions gratefully received.”
A BBC spokesperson said: “BBC Product Group delivers world-class digital products and services to millions of people – including BBC iPlayer, Sounds, Sport and News.
“These proposed changes are about ensuring we respond to the challenges of increased global competition, changing audience behaviour, digital disruption and the increasing costs required to deliver value for all audiences.”
