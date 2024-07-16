Harry versus The Sun: Eight-week trial expected to start in January 2025

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers related to allegations of unlawful information gathering in previous decades. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage - via Getty

Dozens of people, including the Duke of Sussex, face a months-long wait to learn whether their cases will be part of a trial in their legal action against the publisher of The Sun.

Harry, 39, alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

He is among a number of people to bring cases against the publisher, with a full trial of some of the cases due to be held at the High Court in January 2025.

The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

Related

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Mr Justice Fancourt said that the cases of all 42 people with live claims against NGN were “trial eligible”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

He added: “It is unlikely that more than four claims will be tried at the trial.”

Mr Justice Fancourt said both sides would say in December which of the cases, which also currently includes a claim by former Labour Party deputy leader Lord Watson of Wyre Forest, would be heard in the January trial.

Lawyers from both sides are expected to exchange lists in order of “preference” ahead of a hearing later that month to determine which cases will be heard.

The judge later said that the trial, expected to last up to eight weeks, could proceed with a larger number of less complicated claims, depending on whether there are settlements in the coming months.

In May Harry failed in a bid to sue Rupert Murdoch personally over the allegations of illegal newsgathering. The judge found that the addition of this “trophy target” was not relevant to the case.

Prince Harry has a separate illegal newsgathering claim ongoing against the publisher of the Daily Mail, along with various co-defendants.

The Prince won £141,000 in damages from the publisher of the Daily Mirror last year after a court found that he was the subject of phone-hacking between 1998 and 2011.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog