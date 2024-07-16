Harry versus The Sun: Eight-week trial expected to start in January 2025

Dozens of people, including the Duke of Sussex, face a months-long wait to learn whether their cases will be part of a trial in their legal action against the publisher of The Sun.
Harry, 39, alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.
He is among a number of people to bring cases against the publisher, with a full trial of some of the cases due to be held at the High Court in January 2025.
The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.
At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Mr Justice Fancourt said that the cases of all 42 people with live claims against NGN were “trial eligible”.
He added: “It is unlikely that more than four claims will be tried at the trial.”
Mr Justice Fancourt said both sides would say in December which of the cases, which also currently includes a claim by former Labour Party deputy leader Lord Watson of Wyre Forest, would be heard in the January trial.
Lawyers from both sides are expected to exchange lists in order of “preference” ahead of a hearing later that month to determine which cases will be heard.
The judge later said that the trial, expected to last up to eight weeks, could proceed with a larger number of less complicated claims, depending on whether there are settlements in the coming months.
In May Harry failed in a bid to sue Rupert Murdoch personally over the allegations of illegal newsgathering. The judge found that the addition of this “trophy target” was not relevant to the case.
Prince Harry has a separate illegal newsgathering claim ongoing against the publisher of the Daily Mail, along with various co-defendants.
The Prince won £141,000 in damages from the publisher of the Daily Mirror last year after a court found that he was the subject of phone-hacking between 1998 and 2011.
