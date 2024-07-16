View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Media Law
July 16, 2024

Harry versus The Sun: Eight-week trial expected to start in January 2025

Some 42 people have live legal claims against The Sun publisher.

By Dominic Ponsford and PA Media

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers related to allegations of unlawful information gathering in previous decades. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers related to allegations of unlawful information gathering in previous decades. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage - via Getty

Dozens of people, including the Duke of Sussex, face a months-long wait to learn whether their cases will be part of a trial in their legal action against the publisher of The Sun.

Harry, 39, alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

He is among a number of people to bring cases against the publisher, with a full trial of some of the cases due to be held at the High Court in January 2025.

The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Mr Justice Fancourt said that the cases of all 42 people with live claims against NGN were “trial eligible”.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

He added: “It is unlikely that more than four claims will be tried at the trial.”

Content from our partners
Mather Economics and InsurAds combine to help publishers boost revenue
Mather Economics and InsurAds combine to help publishers boost revenue
Press Gazette
Press Gazette publishes ultimate guide to reader conversion and monetisation
Press Gazette publishes ultimate guide to reader conversion and monetisation
Dominic Ponsford
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here's how to fix them
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here’s how to fix them
Dominic Ponsford

Mr Justice Fancourt said both sides would say in December which of the cases, which also currently includes a claim by former Labour Party deputy leader Lord Watson of Wyre Forest, would be heard in the January trial.

Lawyers from both sides are expected to exchange lists in order of “preference” ahead of a hearing later that month to determine which cases will be heard.

The judge later said that the trial, expected to last up to eight weeks, could proceed with a larger number of less complicated claims, depending on whether there are settlements in the coming months.

In May Harry failed in a bid to sue Rupert Murdoch personally over the allegations of illegal newsgathering. The judge found that the addition of this “trophy target” was not relevant to the case.

Prince Harry has a separate illegal newsgathering claim ongoing against the publisher of the Daily Mail, along with various co-defendants.

The Prince won £141,000 in damages from the publisher of the Daily Mirror last year after a court found that he was the subject of phone-hacking between 1998 and 2011.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor