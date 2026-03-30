Publishers warn reduced FOI cost limit would put public-interest information ‘beyond scrutiny’

UK news publishers have warned the Government against “extremely concerning” proposals to reduce the cost ceiling for processing Freedom of Information requests.
The News Media Association (NMA), which represents the UK’s national and regional news businesses, has requested “clarity” from the Government on its intentions following Financial Times reporting that restrictions on FOI requests are being considered.
The FT cited a steep rise in the number of annual FOI submissions (up 18% year on year to more than 83,000 in 2024) and constrained Government budgets as reasons for the move being considered.
Currently central government can reject FOI requests on cost grounds if it is deemed a response will cost more than £600 to gather. The limit for other public authorities is set at £450. Staff time is charged at £25 an hour.
In a letter to the Government, NMA chief executive Owen Meredith said reducing the cost threshold would expand the discretion of public authorities to refuse requests in a “highly concerning way”.
“It is not routine or trivial requests that would be excluded,” he said. “It is the most sensitive and significant ones – those involving complex decision-making, high-value contracts, safeguarding, multi-agency correspondence, and procurement.”
Meredith noted that the FOI cost thresholds were set more than 20 years ago and have not been updated according to inflation. He estimated that today the £600 government limit would be roughly £1,097, and the £450 limit would be over £820.
Meredith added that refusals based on cost are “not subject to any public-interest balancing test” and cannot be appealed on that basis. “A lower ceiling would place a wider category of important information entirely beyond scrutiny.”
Earlier this month the Government announced £12m in planned funding to local media outlets over the next two years to support innovation and help fill “news deserts”.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it was committing to “increased openness in providing local journalists with access to information” but Meredith said the potential FOI changes would contradict this.
“As the Government looks to hand more power back to local authorities, it would be entirely inconsistent to reduce the ability of the local press to scrutinise such decisions,” he said.
Meredith said rising FOI costs have not increased from excessive media requests, but from internal issues like poor records management.
“Lowering the limit risks entrenching these weaknesses by reducing pressure to modernise record-keeping and search capability,” he said, calling for routine release of public information and improved record-management practices.
Meredith also dismissed the notion that FOIs can be a threat to national security, with safeguards for this already in place.
“Clearly, a reduction in the cost limit would restrict access and weaken scrutiny, and risk undermining the Government’s own commitments to openness and transparency.
“The NMA would welcome the opportunity to discuss constructive reforms that would strengthen the FOI regime and reduce cost without diminishing the public’s right to know.”
The Society of Editors also opposed the plan. Chief executive Dawn Alford said: “The Freedom of Information Act is a vital mechanism for ensuring accountability and transparency in government and any attempt to restrict the scope of the legislation would be damaging to democracy.
“The prime minister has spoken of his desire to restore trust and integrity in UK politics and the importance of openness and transparency.
“Restricting the scope of freedom of information requests – a vital tool for both the media and the public to hold government to account – would run counter to these objectives. We urge officials to urgently rethink such plans.”
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