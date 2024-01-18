Trust in media: UK drops to last place in Edelman survey of 28 nations

A general view of a newspaper stand in a local shop in Liverpool

The UK saw the biggest drop in trust in the media and was the least-trusted out of 28 countries surveyed for the latest Edelman Trust Barometer.

The UK fell to the bottom of the ranking, with 31% of people saying they trusted the media in a November survey – a drop of six percentage points since the 2023 Trust Barometer.

PR firm Edelman did not speculate about the reasons for the UK’s particular fall but in the past couple of years Tiktok has rapidly risen as a news source, Prince Harry has successfully exposed patterns of historical phone-hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers and won the right to take an unlawful information gathering claim against the Daily Mail’s publisher to trial, and the BBC (Huw Edwards), ITV (Phillip Schofield) and GB News (Dan Wootton) have all been hit with presenter scandals.

Respondents were asked to score institutions by “how much you trust that institution to do what is right”.

Related

The UK’s figure is comparable to the 33% who said they have faith in the media in the latest Digital News Report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Last year South Korea and Japan had lower trust in the media than the UK, but they are now on 37% and 33% respectively.

South Korea’s was the biggest jump, up ten percentage points, followed by India, up five percentage points.

The biggest declines in trust in the media after the UK were in Argentina (down five percentage points to 33%) and the US (down four to 39%).

However it is worth noting that China is top of the ranking but is one of the least free countries for the press in the world (179th according to Reporters Without Borders). Similarly United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are near the top of the table but are 145th and 170th in the World Press Freedom Index.

The average trust score in the media across the 28 countries surveyed was 50%. The media is distrusted in 15 of those countries, which had around 1,150 respondents taking part in 30-minute online interviews.

Across the world journalists have become less trusted to tell the truth: 64% said journalists and reporters are “purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations” – a three percentage point rise compared to the year before.

In addition, just under half (47%) of people trust journalists to tell them the truth about new innovations and technologies.

The UK is also among the least-trusting countries overall, when joint scores for trust in the media, business, government and non-governmental organisations are looked at. The UK’s average trust score is 39%, down from 43% last year in the joint-biggest fall, putting it joint with Argentina and Japan.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog