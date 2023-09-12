Ranked: Most popular technology news websites in UK in 2023

Picture: Logos for Tech Radar, Tom's Guide and Ars Technica

Future dominates the list of the most popular consumer technology websites in the UK, while Red Ventures-owned ZD Net is the biggest B2B brand.

ZD Net, which started life as a general interest technology brand before evolving into a business IT title, was the most widely read B2B tech website in the UK in July, reaching 425,939 people according to data from Ipsos iris.

It was followed by Ars Technica (audience of 252,548), a site which bills itself as a place for “‘alpha geeks’: technologists and IT professionals”. Since 2008 the brand has been owned by Condé Nast, which also owns consumer title Wired.

Third most popular was British technology newsbrand The Register (223,588 million visitors) while fourth was San Francisco-based title Tech Crunch (196,512) which focuses on the business of technology and start-ups.

They were among six websites tracked by Ipsos iris that Press Gazette considers to be technology news and magazines aimed largely at professionals within the sector. Tech Republic (122,514) and Techworm (118,183) took spots five and six. (IT Pro's audience figures appeared in an earlier version of this story but have been removed while Press Gazette seeks clarification from Ipsos iris.)

Fastest-growing on this list was ZD Net whose audience was up 88% year-on-year, while second fastest-growing was Ars Technica (up 55% compared to last July).

Ranked third for reach, The Register outperformed when it came to engagement. The IT-focused website came top for overall time spent (3.8 million minutes) and page views (2.7 million), well ahead of second place Ars Technica with 1.2 million minutes and 1.4 million page views.

Most popular consumer technology news websites

Among consumer titles most-widely read were three Future titles: news and reviews magazine Tech Radar (audience of 2.2 million), tech product site Tom's Guide (1.8 million) and tech lifestyle brand T3 (1.6 million).

They were among five Future-owned titles in our consumer ranking, making up over a quarter of the list. Last year the British publisher claimed to be the world’s leading consumer technology publisher of the past 12 months following the growth of its two flagship tech sites.

New York-based Vox Media’s The Verge, which redesigned its home page last year to resemble a social media feed, was fourth (audience of 1.6 million) while Trusted Reviews (1.4 million) rounded out the top five.

When it came to year-on-year audience growth, top of the list was Kelsey Media-owned Stuff (audience of 458,986, up 221% year-on-year) followed by Trusted Reviews (up 28%) and independent title Digital Trends (audience of 841,952, up 17% year-on-year).

They were among seven of the 18 sites in our consumer technology ranking to see an increase in audience compared to last year, along with T3 (up 13%), Tom's Hardware (audience of 522,615, up 12%), Gizmodo (371,797, up 3%) and PC Mag (956,922, up 1%).

As well as topping the table for audience size, Tech Radar also led for engagement with audiences spending 4.8 million minutes with its content in July and viewing 4.7 million pages (down 38% year-on-year).

Future’s consumer electronics title What Hi-Fi came second for time spent (3.6 million minutes) and third for page views (3.1 million) despite ranking sixth for audience (1.1 million).

Ipsos iris replaced Comscore as the industry-recognised standard in 2021. Ipsos iris data is partly derived from a panel of 10,000 people aged 15 and over that is designed to be nationally representative. The participants have meters installed across 25,000 personal devices to passively measure website and app usage.

This is combined with data from participating websites that are tagged so all devices visiting the site can be identified and logged.

Update: IT Pro's audience figures appeared in an earlier version of this story but have been removed while Press Gazette seeks clarification from Ipsos iris following ITPro's move to a dotcom domain earlier this year. T3 and Trusted Reviews have been added.

