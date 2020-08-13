Mail publisher to cut 'up to 100' jobs and close free Sunday magazine supplement

DMG Media, publisher of the Mail, Metro and i newspapers, is set to cut up to 100 jobs, it has been reported.

The cuts will mainly affect those working on Mail On Sunday magazine supplements Event and You, it is understood.

The Guardian has reported that the majority of the cuts will fall on the commercial side of the business.

A source has confirmed to Press Gazette that celebrity and culture magazine Event will close, having suspended publication during lockdown.

Event tweeted on 14 April: “We have, with the greatest reluctance, taken the decision to suspend publication of Event, The Mail on Sunday’s entertainment and listings magazine, until this health crisis is over.”

Staff are also being made redundant on You magazine, which covers “beauty, fashion, food and real-life stories”.

Press Gazette has contacted DMG Media for comment.

The Daily Mail had avoided furloughing staff at peak of the Covid-19 crisis, instead offering staff shares in DMGT in exchange for wage cuts.

The cuts are the latest to fall across the UK news industry as a result of the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis as print sales have dropped off and the advertising market has collapsed.

It emerged on Friday that the Evening Standard was set to cut up to 115 staff, including 69 in editorial.

Last month Guardian Media Group revealed it was planning to cut 12% of its workforce as the Covid-19 pandemic has taken £25m off forecast revenues.