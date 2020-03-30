Former NatMags chief exec Terry Hearst dies aged 81 after contracting coronavirus

Former president and chief executive of the National Magazine Company (now Hearst UK) Terry Hearst has died aged 81 after contracting coronavirus (Covid-19).

Mansfield, who died on Saturday, was awarded the CBE in 2002 for his service to the magazine industry and was the first non-American to serve on Hearst’s board of directors.

Hearst chief executive Steven Swartz said: “Terry was a brilliant global strategist and valued member of our board and extended corporate family.

Which TV channel is providing best coverage of Covid-19 crisis? BBC One

BBC News Channel

ITV/STV

Channel 4

Sky News

Channel 5

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“His passion and commitment to build the Hearst brand abroad were integral to our international growth.”

Executive vice chairman and former chief executive of Hearst Frank A Bennack Jr said: “Terry was an international publishing icon.

“His career spanned half a century and included magazine publishing activities in almost 40 countries.

“As the first non-American director on Hearst’s board, Terry brought a global perspective that few could match. His excitement about the business was infectious and eternal.”

Gilbert Maurer, director and former chief operating officer of Hearst, said: “Terry was one of the best judges and coaches of editorial talent that I have known.

“As a result, Hearst UK’s magazine titles were among the best in the nation. Talents like his are rare, and the magazine industry will miss him.”

Mansfield began his 50-year career in advertising and publishing in 1961 at Condé Nast, where he worked as an assistant advertising manager and sales rep on Photography, House and Gardens, Wine and Food, Men in Vogue and Vogue magazines.

In 1966, he moved to Queen magazine, where he stayed for three years before Queen was acquired by National Magazine Company in 1969.

He rose to become publisher of Harper’s and Queen, and was managing director of NatMags from 1982 and then became president and chief executive in 2002.

After retiring in 2003 he remained a consultant to Hearst, focusing on new business development and scouting young talent across the UK and in Europe.

Quoted on the website Flashes and Flames, Duncan Edwards said: “He was a ball of energy and enthusiasm who never saw a challenge he didn’t want to tackle.”