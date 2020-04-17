Former Evening Standard production editor Brian Hood dies of coronavirus aged 67

Former Evening Standard production editor Brian Hood has died of coronavirus aged 67.
Hood had been admitted to hospital for cancer treatment where he caught the virus and “was gone in a matter of hours”, his wife Alison told the Standard.
She paid tribute to him as an "amazing husband, wonderful father and loyal friend" following his death in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday.
Hood spent 25 years at the Standard, working as a sub-editor and later as a production editor on the business pages before retiring in 2018.
He began his journalism career on the Clitheroe Advertiser and Blackpool Gazette and went on to work for the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and the Wall Street journal, as well as freelancing.
“Brian was loved and respected by everyone who met him. I can’t think of a single person who would disagree with that statement,” said Alison.
Evening Standard City editor Jim Armitage said Hood was a “wonderful man who put up with a lot of mayhem from a chaotic business editor with calm, good grace”.
Hood leaves behind his wife and two sons.
