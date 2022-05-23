FIPP World Media Congress, 7-9 June, Press Gazette special offer - Press Gazette

Sponsored content: Press Gazette readers can benefit from a 10% discount on attending the 44th World Media Congress in Portugal from 7-9 June.
We are also able to offer a limited number of free places to a seminar entitled First Party Data Strategies taking place just before the conference starts, on 7 June.
FPD Strategies takes place from 1-4 pm on 7 June. The congress starts that evening with informal networking drinks, full speaker programme on 8 and 9 June with more networking and meeting opportunities in expo areas in between.
Press Gazette readers who have not yet registered for the World Congress, can do so at the FIPP Membership rate. Simply choose the option “FIPP member” when registering.
Press Gazette readers also get FREE access to the FPD Strategies seminar but need to sign up for it separately here.
Remaining places for both are limited, so if you are interested, we recommend you sign up sooner than later. Also note that Congress rates go up with €400 from 26 May.
About FPD Strategies:
Driving first-party data is a top priority for media companies, particularly crucial in the next year as revenue-enabling third-party cookies are disappearing in 2023.
Di5rupt, in association with World Newsmedia Network, will host a First-Party Data Strategies seminar on Tuesday, 7 June, at the Congress Campus, in Cascais, Portugal.
FPD Strategies attendees will learn about:
- How first-party data will play the most critical role in the publishing company going forward
- Technology, talent and training needed to drive first-party data
- Best practices in first-party data strategic and tactical development
- How first-party data will optimise revenue, product and content streams
Learn more and sign up at fpdstrategies.com.
About the FIPP World Media Congress:
Organised and hosted by Di5rupt on behalf of FIPP – Connecting Global Media, Congress is FIPP’s flagship international event. After taking place virtually during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress is back in-person for the first time since it took place in Las Vegas in 2019. Here is more about Congress 2022 at a glance:
- Attendees from more than 30 countries
- Two speaker stages and workshop area
- 70 international speakers
- Hours of top-notch content
- On-demand library with content (available post event to delegates)
- Industry sponsors
- Tech and media expo areas
- Dedicated Deal Room meeting space
- Two PressReader networking bars
- Networking coffee, lunches and drinks
- Pugpig Trotters running and walking club
- Free time to explore Cascais
- Sunshine (fingers crossed!)
Learn more and sign up at fippcongress.com.