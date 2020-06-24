Stig Abell is stepping down as editor of the Times Literary Supplement after four years to take up a new role of executive editor at News UK’s radio and podcast division Wireless.

His new appointment comes days before Times Radio, for which Abell (pictured, left) is also launch director and breakfast show co-presenter, goes live.

As of Monday Abell will be replaced on TLS by Martin Ivens (pictured, right), who stepped down as Sunday Times editor in January to join publisher Times Newspapers board of directors.

Abell said: “To have been custodian of a thing as precious as the TLS for four years, and to have been involved in developing its potential in print, online, podcast and book form has been a real privilege.

“I will miss everyone who works there terribly, but leave full of confidence that they will continue to do a great job. Meanwhile, I get to concentrate my energies on radio, which is a huge and invigorating challenge.”

Abell’s new role will involve working with programme directors across Wireless brands including Talkradio, Talksport and Virgin to advise on editorial tone of voice.

He will also continue as a Sunday Times columnist and will remain responsible for the TLS Books imprint.

Wireless chief executive Scott Taunton described him as a “charismatic broadcaster with a keen editorial vision” who has been a “key asset” in developing Times Radio.

Meanwhile News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore described Ivens as the “ideal editor” to lead the 117-year-old TLS “through its next chapter”.