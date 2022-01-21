Subscriptions platform for publishers: Evolok is total solution

Partner Content*: Evolok is the total, modular solution providing a sophisticated digital subscriptions platform for publishers.

The Evolok platform lets large media and publishing companies create incredible experiences for users and unlock their content’s true revenue potential. This is enabled through engagement and dynamic monetisation.

Key selling points of the Evolok subscriptions platform for publishers

The platform provides a complete ecosystem including:



• An identity management system

• An intelligent segmentation module which includes a DMP

• A Subscription management system offering a dynamic commerce engine

• A content access module offering a multitude of paywall options

• Content recommendations and email marketing as well as a marketing-centric journey builder with drag and drop templates allowing instant campaign management

• Additional to the core modules an audience analytic data store provides insights as well as an algorithm-based engagement scoring option allowing the subscription process to be automated.



Evolok’s strategic services are tailored to each client’s needs and requirements bringing to the fore 20+ years of experience and best practice across the media and publishing industry.

Evolok subscription platform for publishers: Key clients

Clients include leading global organisations such as:



• The Telegraph

• New Statesman

• Hola

• Grupo Godo

• Nation Media

• Indian Express

• El Pais

• Vocento.

Evolok chief executive Reehan Sheikh says: “We have seen how news outlets have diversified throughout the pandemic and are moving to a digital focus. I am so happy to help my clients create additional revenue streams by just better engaging with their user base and adapting the strategy to user requirements.



“We have seen significant growth in the West and the emerging markets with many new global brands coming aboard to utilise the new and enhanced features of the Evolok platform. We have spent a lot of time collaborating with clients and tailoring the platform to meet their requirements. We believe in working closely with our clients and offer a full-service platform. It’s been a very exciting year for the Evolok Team.”

*This article was produced in association with Evolok, one of Press Gazette’s trusted commercial partners.