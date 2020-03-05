Eleanor Mills leaves Sunday Times month after paper hires new editor

Eleanor Mills is stepping down as Sunday Times Magazine editor and the paper’s editorial director after 22 years with Times Newspapers.

Her departure follows the appointment of Times deputy Emma Tucker as Sunday Times editor in January, with Mills understood to have also been in the running for the top job.

Mills joined The Sunday Times in 1998 as its youngest ever features editor. She was editor of the Saturday edition of the Times in 2008 but returned to its sister title a year later.

She was named Sunday Times editorial director in 2012 and editor of the Magazine in 2015. During her editorship the magazine won Supplement of the Year at the Press Awards for the first time.

Mills said: “I have been exceptionally fortunate to have enjoyed every minute of the last 22 years at The Times and The Sunday Times.

“I have worked with some of the most inspiring people in the industry and over time I have been given the opportunity to edit some flagship parts of a great paper and to write my own column.

“I have some new ideas that I am keen to pursue (after a bit of a holiday) and I leave with very fond memories and a lot of friends. I wish The Sunday Times all the best.”

Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of Times publisher News UK, said: “Eleanor has had a stellar career at News UK, in leading editorial positions across both The Times and The Sunday Times.

“On The Sunday Times Magazine she has edited with real talent, bringing in big exclusives and creating an unmissable read.

“She has approached every role with huge energy and innovative vision. She has been a trailblazer in her work as chair of Women in Journalism and been a great ambassador for the company.

“I wish her every success in her next chapter.”

A new editor will be announced in due course.

Picture: Vicki Couchman