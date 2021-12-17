David Dillon named new editor of the Mail on Sunday - Press Gazette

David Dillon has been confirmed as the new editor of the Mail on Sunday.

A former deputy to Ted Verity – who stood down as MoS editor last month to take charge of the Daily Mail – Dillon is understood to have confirmed the news to staff earlier today.

Dillon first joined the Mail on Sunday from the Daily Express in 2001. He was news editor for a number of years before being promoted to executive editor. He was number two at the newspaper under Verity.

The move comes a month after Verity’s promotion, which was announced at the same time as Geordie Greig’s abrupt departure from the Daily Mail after three years at the helm.

Under Greig, there had been a fierce rivalry between the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. Greig edited the Mail on Sunday before his promotion to the Daily Mail in 2018. Notably, under Greig the MoS backed Remain in the Brexit referendum, in stark contrast to the Daily Mail position.

DMG Media has indicated that Verity will be in charge of a seven-day operation, with the Mail on Sunday editor losing the level of autonomy the position previously enjoyed.

Meanwhile, Mail Online publisher and editor-in-chief Martin Clarke is to leave the business next year.

The shake-up comes as Lord Rothermere yesterday won shareholder support to take Daily Mail and General Trust private.