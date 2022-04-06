DailyMailTV to end after five years on US screens - Press Gazette

Mail Online is ending DailyMailTV, its daily news show syndicated across the US, after five years.

The hour-long weekday show billed itself as an “edgy, fast-paced” offering which brought the best of DailyMail.com, as Mail Online is known in the US, to TV – meaning lots of exclusive celebrity stories alongside the rest of its news content.

From launch the programme was executive produced by then-Mail Online publisher, editor-in-chief and chief executive Martin Clarke who left the site in February.

The programme was filmed in New York and was announced in 2017 as part of a major expansion of Mail Online’s US operations.

It was produced by Stage 29 Productions and syndicated through CBS Media Ventures to local TV networks covering almost the entire US.

According to Nielsen viewing data reported by broadcast business news website NextTV, averaged a 0.5 live plus same day national household rating in the week ending 27 March, meaning 0.5% of the public saw the show on the day it was aired.

Last year DailyMailTV hosted the first in-depth interview with Sharon Osbourne after she was fired from her job co-hosting CBS’ The Talk over allegations she shared racist views while defending her friend Piers Morgan in his own row about Meghan Markle. Osbourne and Morgan are both launching shows on News UK’s TalkTV on 25 April.

A DailyMailTV spokesperson said: “After five seasons of breaking countless exclusive stories, DailyMailTV will be ending its television run this summer.

“Launching in September 2017, DailyMailTV had the highest rated national debut of any syndicated news magazine since 2007.

“DailyMailTV was honoured with four Daytime Emmy Award nominations over the past five seasons, winning Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the 2018-2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

“We’d like to thank our phenomenal team who diligently and creatively produce the show each day, our loyal viewers who have tuned in for the past five years and our partners at DailyMail.com, Stage 29 Productions, CBS Media Ventures, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and our local stations across the United States.”

After the show’s Emmy win in 2019, taking the outstanding entertainment news programme category from the more established show Entertainment Tonight, Clarke said the team had “positioned ourselves as a news program unlike any other on daytime television in the United States”.

“Every day we are committed to providing our viewers with the best exclusive stories and latest breaking news that they won’t find anywhere else.”

The first three seasons of the show were hosted by ex-American football quarterback and Good Morning America contributor Jesse Thomas.

It was then led by former MSNBC and local news anchor Thomas Roberts, joining actress and presenter Alicia Quarles who worked as a senior news correspondent on all five seasons.

According to Press Gazette’s latest top 50 ranking of Similarweb online data, DailyMail.com was the tenth biggest news website in the US in January with 104.6m visits.