Publishers must use AI-powered slingshots to fight big tech Goliath

David with the Head of Goliath, marble relief on the facade of the Milan Cathedral, Duomo di Santa Maria Nascente, Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Shutterstock

In today’s publishing landscape, the big tech Goliath isn’t just big and strong; he’s armed with cutting-edge technology and sophisticated AI. To survive, publishers need to stop throwing pebbles and start building their own AI-powered slingshots.

While big tech invests heavily in AI-driven personalisation and user experience, many publishers lag behind due to resource constraints and a cautious approach to data privacy.

So how can publishers fight back? Here are three proactive strategies publishers can deploy to regain control and thrive.

1) Create unique ‘unanswerable’ content

To counteract algorithmic commodification of content, publishers should make sure that a meaningful percentage of their focus is placed on producing “unanswerable” content – complex topics requiring human expertise and multi-perspective analysis. This strategy makes their content indispensable in an AI-dominated landscape.

For example, whilst utilising AI to improve workflow efficiencies in the newsroom, journalists within a regional newspaper could use the recovered time to produce an in-depth, multi-part series exploring the evolving cultural identity of a specific town or city over the past 50 years. The series might include oral histories from long-time residents, capturing personal anecdotes and perspectives on how the community has changed. It might also include analysis of local economic shifts, including the impact of industry closures or new businesses on community dynamics. This type of content requires deep community connections, access to unique sources and local archives, and the ability to weave complex sociocultural factors into a compelling narrative – elements that current AI systems would struggle to replicate convincingly.

Once you’ve created unique and compelling content, be sure to protect it from unauthorised scrapers. Here are 6 simple steps all publishers should consider taking.

2) Collaborate with your former rivals

Collaboration among publishers can amplify their bargaining power against big tech. Joint ventures in technology development (such as the Ozone Project) or collective licensing agreements can help level the playing field. For instance, media alliances could negotiate better terms for content usage or develop shared AI tools tailored to journalism needs.

The Independent Publishers Alliance provides an excellent example of this strategy in action. Launched in 2021, the Alliance brings together independent publishers to address common challenges and leverage collective strength. The Alliance has developed several initiatives that demonstrate the power of collaboration:

The Independent Marketplace: This curated marketplace provides advertisers with a single source for reaching “every adult in the UK” through independent publishers. By aggregating their reach, smaller publishers can compete more effectively with larger platforms for advertising revenue

Shared resources and knowledge: The Alliance organises events and facilitates knowledge sharing among its members, helping smaller publishers stay informed about industry trends and best practices.

Collective advocacy: As its membership has grown, the Alliance has strengthened its ability to lobby government and guide strategy around the changing regulatory environment. This collective voice is crucial for ensuring that the interests of independent publishers are represented in policy discussions, particularly regarding AI and intellectual property laws.

By working together through organisations like the AOP, The PPA, FIPP, and the IPA, publishers can create economies of scale, share resources and present a united front when negotiating with tech giants or advocating for favourable policies.

Publishers should be deeply integrating generative AI into their workflows to enhance productivity and innovate their offerings. AI can assist with tasks such as automated translation, personalised recommendations and data mining for local stories. Partnering with AI vendors or developing in-house capabilities can help publishers compete far more effectively.

For example, here are four straightforward ways publishers can leverage AI today:

Content creation assistance: AI tools can help journalists generate initial drafts, summarise long-form content or create variations of articles for different platforms

Personalisation at scale: AI algorithms can analyse reader behavior and preferences to deliver personalised content recommendations, increasing engagement and retention

Data analysis and trend spotting: AI can process vast amounts of data to identify emerging trends and potential story leads. Forbes’ AI tool, Bertie, assists journalists in identifying trending topics and suggesting relevant headlines

Ad Optimisation: AI can help publishers optimise ad placements and targeting, potentially increasing revenue from digital advertising. This piece looks at three tech startups using AI to boost publisher revenues.

By embracing AI technologies like these, (and many others) publishers can streamline their operations, create more engaging content and compete more effectively against the Goliaths of big tech. Keep in mind that it is crucial to implement AI ethically and transparently, ensuring that human oversight and journalistic integrity remain at the forefront of all AI-assisted processes.

The asymmetry of power between traditional media and big tech is deeply embedded in the economic and technological architecture of digital platforms. But by embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, advocating for fair policies and focusing on unique value propositions, publishers can reclaim some control over their future.

