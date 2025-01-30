Could AI-powered personalisation boost reader engagement for publishers?

AI personalisation could become a perk like personalised sandwiches. Picture: Shutterstock/jax10289

We live in a world where everyone is bombarded with information from all sides – news, social media, emails, videos, you name it. So how do publishers ensure their content not only gets noticed but keeps readers hooked? The answer could lie in deeper personalisation.

Thanks to widely available artificial intelligence tools, publishers can now create tailored experiences that make readers feel like the content is made just for them. This isn’t just about being fancy, it’s about staying relevant in a digital age where attention spans are shorter than ever. Let’s explore how AI can transform the reader experience and boost engagement.

From one-size-fits-all to just-for-you

Traditionally, publishers relied on blanket approaches to distribute content: the same headlines, articles, and videos for everyone. That worked when audiences were less demanding. But now? People want more. They want content that speaks directly to them – whether it’s about their favorite football team, a local issue, or a niche hobby.

AI lets publishers step up their game by moving away from generic content delivery. With the right tools, they can make each reader’s experience unique and engaging. Here’s how this works in practice.

Ever noticed how Youtube and Tiktok always seem to know what you’d like to watch next? That’s AI at work. Publishers can use the same magic to recommend stories, videos, or podcasts based on what readers have previously enjoyed.

Take news platforms, for instance. Imagine opening your favorite news app and seeing a “For you” section filled with stories you genuinely care about—whether it’s the latest in tech, politics, or fashion. That’s the power of AI-driven recommendation engines.

These tools analyse what you’ve read, what you’ve clicked on, and even how much time you spent on certain topics to curate content that feels like it’s been handpicked for you.

The results speak for themselves.

EXPRESS.de has integrated an AI system called Klara Indernach (KI) into their newsroom. Klara isn’t just a tool; she’s positioned as a digital colleague who interacts with journalists daily. She’s capable of structuring texts, conducting extensive research and swiftly summarising vast amounts of information.

This AI-human collaboration has led to a 50-80% increase in clickthrough rates when AI curates articles based on user interests.

Adapting content on the fly

AI doesn’t just suggest content; it can also adapt it in real-time. Let’s say you’re scrolling through your phone during a quick lunch break. AI might deliver a short, snappy summary of an article. But if you’re on a desktop with time to spare, it could serve up a full-length deep dive on the same topic.

This isn’t some futuristic fantasy. Publishers like the Argentine newspaper Clarín are already doing it. They’ve introduced an AI-powered reading assistant called UalterAI that enhances reader engagement by providing multiple formats for news articles.

UalterAI allows readers to choose from six alternative formats, such as chronological narratives, highlights, data tables, and FAQs, catering to diverse reading preferences and enhancing accessibility.

Here’s where AI can get seriously smart – it doesn’t just react to your behaviour; it predicts it. By analysing patterns in what readers like and when they engage, AI can anticipate what they’ll be interested in next.

For example, if someone regularly reads tech news but suddenly starts checking out articles on electric cars, AI can recommend content that bridges those interests—like features on advancements in automotive tech.

RCS MediaGroup, publisher of Corriere della Sera, has partnered with OpenAI to develop a virtual assistant integrated into their L’Economia app. This assistant allows readers to search articles, access additional content, and receive summaries of key articles. It even features an “Ask the Expert” platform where subscribers can pose fiscal or legal questions to professionals and receive personalised responses.

Why personalisation pays off

At its core, personalisation is about giving readers what they want – before they even know they want it. The benefits for publishers are huge. When content feels tailored, people stick around longer, explore more, and even come back for more. That means better engagement metrics, more opportunities for advertising revenue, and a higher likelihood of converting casual readers into loyal subscribers.

Plus, personalisation can help publishers stand out in a crowded market. In a sea of identical headlines, a platform that knows its audience and serves up relevant, meaningful content is bound to make a lasting impression.

Of course, diving into AI-powered personalisation isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. It starts with solid data. Publishers need clean, up-to-date information about their readers to make AI work effectively. Without it, even the smartest algorithms will fall flat.

Next, you need the right tools. Off-the-shelf solutions can get the ball rolling, but building custom AI systems tailored to a specific audience can take personalisation to the next level.

But let’s not forget trust. Personalisation relies on data, and readers need to know their information is being handled responsibly. Transparency about how data is collected and used isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s essential for building and maintaining trust.

The days of treating every reader the same are long gone. AI-powered personalisation is reshaping the way publishers connect with their audiences, turning casual readers into engaged users who feel valued and understood. Whether it’s through smarter recommendations, dynamic content delivery, or predictive insights, the opportunities are plentiful and the payoff is potentially huge.

In a world where attention is the most valuable currency, personalisation isn’t just a trend; it’s the key to staying relevant. For publishers willing to embrace AI, the future looks bright—and highly engaging.

