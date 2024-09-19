AI revolution for news publishers is only getting started

Perplexity. Picture: Shutterstock

As we approach the second anniversary of ChatGPT’s launch, has generative AI been over-hyped? It has yet to transform the news business in a serious way. Media consultant Matthew Scott Goldstein says the AI revolution for news is only just beginning.

Personalised news and information consumption will bring about a profound transformation in digital publishing. The widespread integration of generative AI into these domains will necessitate a comprehensive overhaul of existing news and information websites.

The repercussions of these revolutionary changes will be so profound that, in retrospect, we will marvel at the relative simplicity of information consumption in the past. It is imperative that we swiftly embrace these advancements to remain competitive and avoid being left behind. The time for action is now.

In the future, words confined to screens and pages will evolve into captivating and interactive learning adventures. Languages, voices, videos, and images will be seamlessly woven together to adapt to various learning preferences and styles and create a more immersive experience.

For example, users may choose to access the content as an accelerated 1.75x speed digital audio file delivered as a podcast for their morning walks. Alternatively, they may opt for a visually rich video incorporating images related to the seed content or a concise summary presented as five bullet points. The possibilities are virtually limitless. Through the seed, the narrative gains the capability of limitless expansion and continuation, story laddering. However, as we navigate this transformative journey, there will be both triumphs, challenges, and, unfortunately, hallucinations along the way.

Google’s search empire is set to collapse

In the near future, cell phones will continue to surpass desktops as the primary means of data delivery. Google search, with its dominant 90% market share in the US, will most likely witness a decline over the next one to three years as users increasingly seek immediate answers rather than a list of blue links.

Searching within the URL string will become less common, prompting users to explore alternative ways to search such as Perplexity, Anthropic, Gemini, Copilot, Meta AI and OpenAI. The younger generation is likely to adapt to these changes more readily than older generations. It remains to be seen whether Google will continue to be permitted to pay Apple approximately $20bn per year for default access to the Apple ecosystem.

It’s important to note that OpenAI currently has limited sources and deals, which may impact its effectiveness. Publisher attribution and payment will be critical. If attribution can be determined, publishers will quickly move from blocking AI bots to arguing for more use of their content in “answers”. The once-unassailable dominance of the search engine industry is crumbling before our eyes, marking a significant shift in the digital landscape, the collapse of the search empire.

Envision a future where generative AI tools transcend their current capabilities and empower us with the ability to forecast tomorrow’s news. By leveraging the vast amount of information at their disposal, these tools could potentially deliver highly accurate predictions. Such a breakthrough would hold immense value, especially in the realm of stock trading, as it could offer invaluable insights into potential market fluctuations.

During a recent conversation, my friend shared their compelling vision of the future, wherein artificial intelligence emerged as a central and transformative force in the transportation sector. When he’s ready to return home from work, the Apple AI will seamlessly check weather, traffic, costs and availability and “launch” the train and Uber app and/or the Lyft app for him and decide on whichever it determines is better. It will eliminate the need for him to do the comparison and decision-making across various ride-sharing platform options. Users won’t access the apps themselves; agents will do so for them.

In the near future of technology, I envision the personalisation of media consumption beyond its current boundaries. Picture accessing ESPN without encountering a single football-related article (if the reader doesn’t care about football), reading the Daily Mail devoid of British Royal Family mentions and exploring the Wall Street Journal without news of Elon Musk. Customisation will redefine our interaction with media outlets, enabling us to craft an experience tailored to our unique interests and preferences.

Nuance, quality, trust, authority, brands and personalised experiences will shape the future of media consumption.

The new world of generative search

I recently relocated the Perplexity and OpenAI widgets to a prominent position on my phone, relying solely on them for search queries.

Among my preferred search activities is reviewing episode recaps of shows like Industry, Fallout, or Shogun on Wikipedia. As I am continuously multitasking while consuming the episode, I require these recaps. However, I discovered that using Perplexity, my new favourite search engine on my phone, provides me with prompt and comprehensive episode recaps. This feature eliminates the need to rely on Wikipedia, which may not always have the most up-to-date information.

My daily routine now consistently begins with Perplexity, an outstanding news source that has gradually replaced my reliance on established publications like the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Daily Mail, and even Fox News. Perplexity has become my preferred platform for daily news updates, ensuring that I stay informed. While it’s unfortunate that I don’t directly visit each publication, their valuable content will contribute to the new generative AI search engine, as long as appropriate compensation for their efforts and their investment in journalism is ensured. Additionally, I’ve discovered that having Perplexity read the news to me is a great way to multitask and engage with the morning’s headlines.

Changing habits, particularly addictive ones like relying on Google Search, can be a challenging endeavor. It has taken me several months to transition to using alternative search engines, but I firmly believe that this shift is crucial for comprehending the future landscape of information retrieval.

For a glimpse into the future, stop using Google Search and switch to a novel generative AI search engine. It’s the swiftest way to envision what the future holds

Publishers need engineers on leadership team

Find a third-party partner capable of assisting in the creation of a groundbreaking website experience powered by generative AI. Renowned companies like Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Facebook recognise the grave peril of failing to invest in generative AI, missing out on future opportunities. I wholeheartedly concur with this assessment. While the costs of engaging with this technology may seem substantial, the potential consequences of inaction are far more severe.

While Perplexity and OpenAI are impressive tools that can handle a wide range of questions effectively, I anticipate the development of category-specific AI tools tailored to specific verticals such as medical, sports, finance, cooking, and more. These specialised tools will offer deeper knowledge and insights within their respective domains, enhancing the accuracy and relevance of the information provided.

I have emphasised before and reiterate now: the future of publishing lies with those publishers whose leadership includes engineers or product managers. Regrettably, many publishers lack this type of leadership, which will impede their long-term success. Without a deep understanding of technology and a focus on product development, they will struggle to create innovative solutions that meet the needs of their readers.

Maintaining immaculate data (content categorization and sub-interests, contextual, etc.) is essential for every publisher. This ensures that agents can promptly access accurate and organised information, enabling efficient decision-making and seamless operations within the publishing industry.

In the impending digital landscape, the home screen of smartphones and the browser for desktop users are poised to become the most valuable real estate. However, this dynamic could shift as new operating systems emerge and evolve over time.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog