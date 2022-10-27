British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Best journalism of the year

Press Gazette is proud to present the shortlists for the British Journalism Awards 2022.

A record 840 entries were submitted to the awards, which are now in their eleventh year.

Every major news organisation in the UK submitted work including the Mail, Sun, Telegraph, Mirror, Express, Times, Guardian, FT, i, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky News and many more.

Our panel of 75 independent judges have spent three weeks reading, listening to and watching dozens of entries each. They then whittled them down into shortlists of up to ten for each category during two full days of jury-style panels. Categories with longer shortlists reflect the high number of entries in these sections.

Scroll down for the full list of finalists and links to their work

The criteria for the British Journalism Awards is recognising work that is revelatory, has an impact, displays journalistic skill and rigour and serves the public interest.

This year’s winners will be announced in a ceremony at the London Hilton Park Lane on Thursday 15 December.

Tables or single tickets can be booked via this link or by contacting Amelia Blanks: amelia.blanks@ns-mediagroup.com.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of the judges Dominic Ponsford said: “The judges had an incredibly tough time deciding who should make it through to the shortlists. With 50 entries in some categories, even making it to a shortlist of ten is an amazing achievement.

“These finalists provide an inspiring reminder of why we should all be proud to be part of the British journalism industry. They join the greats of our business, a pantheon of heroes who have changed the world for the better through honest journalism.”

Winners for Women in Journalism’s Woman of the Year and Georgina Henry Award, plus the Public Service Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year will be announced on the night with no shortlist.

The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be revealed nearer the event.

Press Gazette is proud to announce the finalists for the 11th #britishjournalismawards. With 842 entries this year, competition is tougher than ever and just making the shortlists is a huge achievement. Winners will be announced at our awards dinner in London on 15th December. pic.twitter.com/svdgJLLuyp — Press Gazette (@pressgazette) October 27, 2022

Social Affairs, Diversity and Inclusion Journalism

Ben Hunte – Vice World News:

Carolyn Atkinson – BBC Radio 4:

Celestina Olulode – BBC News:

Chi Chi Izundu, Ruth Evans, Alexandra Topping and Aamna Mohdin – BBC News and The Guardian:

Hannah Al-Othman – The Sunday Times:

Lou Martin, Phill Edwards and Ed Thomas – BBC News:

Nicola Kelly – The Guardian and Tortoise Media:

Paul Brand, Nathan Lee, Mark Jordan, Delilah Jeary and Selina Julien – ITV Tonight:

Saba Salman – Tortoise Media and Byline Times: