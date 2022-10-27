British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Best journalism of the year

Press Gazette is proud to present the shortlists for the British Journalism Awards 2022.
A record 840 entries were submitted to the awards, which are now in their eleventh year.
Every major news organisation in the UK submitted work including the Mail, Sun, Telegraph, Mirror, Express, Times, Guardian, FT, i, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky News and many more.
Our panel of 75 independent judges have spent three weeks reading, listening to and watching dozens of entries each. They then whittled them down into shortlists of up to ten for each category during two full days of jury-style panels. Categories with longer shortlists reflect the high number of entries in these sections.
The criteria for the British Journalism Awards is recognising work that is revelatory, has an impact, displays journalistic skill and rigour and serves the public interest.
This year’s winners will be announced in a ceremony at the London Hilton Park Lane on Thursday 15 December.
Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of the judges Dominic Ponsford said: “The judges had an incredibly tough time deciding who should make it through to the shortlists. With 50 entries in some categories, even making it to a shortlist of ten is an amazing achievement.
“These finalists provide an inspiring reminder of why we should all be proud to be part of the British journalism industry. They join the greats of our business, a pantheon of heroes who have changed the world for the better through honest journalism.”
Winners for Women in Journalism’s Woman of the Year and Georgina Henry Award, plus the Public Service Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year will be announced on the night with no shortlist.
The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be revealed nearer the event.
Social Affairs, Diversity and Inclusion Journalism
Ben Hunte – Vice World News:
Carolyn Atkinson – BBC Radio 4:
- Covid pandemic may increase people trafficking says charity
- In a year-long investigation, BBC Woman’s Hour reveals how some women are being exploited and trapped in ‘exempt accommodation’
- The two mothers trying to change the Special Educational Needs school system after the deaths of their children
Celestina Olulode – BBC News:
Chi Chi Izundu, Ruth Evans, Alexandra Topping and Aamna Mohdin – BBC News and The Guardian:
Hannah Al-Othman – The Sunday Times:
- The army’s shameful secret: domestic abusers are still in uniform
- British women taken to court over abortions
- Laura’s story: jailed for having an abortion in Britain
Lou Martin, Phill Edwards and Ed Thomas – BBC News:
Nicola Kelly – The Guardian and Tortoise Media:
Paul Brand, Nathan Lee, Mark Jordan, Delilah Jeary and Selina Julien – ITV Tonight:
Saba Salman – Tortoise Media and Byline Times:
Features Journalism
Amy-Clare Martin – Daily Mirror:
David Jones – Daily Mail:
- No words of regret or remorse. From her en-suite prison cell with woodland view, baby Star’s sadistic murderer tells the Mail: ‘I’m going to appeal’
- The death of my beloved childhood chippy – and the startling reason your fish supper will soon cost £10
- How did a woman lie dead behind this door for without a single person noticing?
Ian Birrell – Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday:
- Confessions of a Chinese torturer
- ‘Is it a holiday?’ the children asked when they weren’t woken up for school. ‘No, dears,’ mum replied. ‘The war has started’: IAN BIRRELL’s haunting despatch from Kyiv as a rising sense of panic sees thousands attempting to flee
- Is this depravity intrinsic to war, to Russians – or to all humanity once its veneer of civilisation is stripped away, asks IAN BIRRELL after witnessing barbarism beyond belief in 11 weeks reporting from Ukraine
Isobel Thompson – The Guardian/The Economist’s 1843 magazine:
Lizzie Parry – The Sun:
- As my magical Debs was dying there was only one thing I needed to say, reveals Dame Deborah James’ husband Sebastien
- I’m being a b*tch because I’m so angry I’m dying – I don’t want friends to see me this way, says Dame Deborah James
- My friend Deborah James was so beautiful, bonkers and bloody-minded I never actually believed this day would come
Megan Agnew – The Sunday Times:
- The Rolex Rippers: the female gang of thieves terrorising Middle England
- Logan Mwangi and Craig Mulligan: the two boys who never stood a chance
- Pseudo-science and fascism: the dark side of sperm donation
Simon Hattenstone – The Guardian:
Sirin Kale – The Guardian:
Tom Lamont – New Statesman, The Guardian and GQ:
- How the trial of the Colston Four was won
- A day in the life of (almost) every vending machine in the world
- Inside Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Great Wrexham Gambit
Zoe Chamberlain – BirminghamLive:
Local Journalism
Antoine Allen – ITV News London:
- Boy feared for his life during police stop & search mistaken identity
- 70-year-old Black man hospitalised during police stop
- Community worker stopped and searched despite working with the police
Charles Thomson and Tom Bristow – Archant:
Jane Haynes – BirminghamLive/Birmingham Mail:
Jeanette Oldham – BirminghamLive:
Martin Williams – The Herald/Herald on Sunday:
- Scots taxpayers lost £80m over ‘incentive’ to secure CMAL ferry contract
- Scots NHS for sale: Firms invited to bid for over 1,500 Scots medical procedures
- Revealed: ScottishPower’s ‘obscene’ £7bn dividends to Spanish owners as energy bills soar
Patrick Fee, Jennifer O’Leary, Chris Thornton and Gwyneth Jones – BBC NI Spotlight:
Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph:
- ‘My life was hell’: Whistleblower Tamara Bronckaers exposes top civil servants’ conduct
- A good, decent man who was the victim of a pandemic of misinformation
- The monopoly keeping NI’s lights on is broken – and we’re all paying
Health and Life Sciences Journalism
Andrew Gregory – The Guardian:
- Radical action needed to tackle racial health inequality in NHS, says damning report
- Women in England’s poorest areas die younger than in most OECD countries
- Revealed: ‘disturbing’ race divide on cancer patients’ wait times in England
Charlie Mole, Rahil Sheikh, Jacqui Wakefield, Sam Holder, Galen Reich, Leo Telling and Karen Wightman – BBC Panorama:
Emily Townsend – Health Service Journal:
- Exclusive: Ambulance service will collapse by August, predicts its nursing director
- Exclusive: NHSE leak reveals 1m patients on hidden waiting list
- Revealed: Widespread gaps in ‘gold-standard’ service a year on from NHSE launch
Rebecca Thomas – The Independent:
- Hidden A&E figures revealed as thousands a day forced to wait 12 hours or more
- Can the NHS live with Covid?
- Revealed: Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19
Rosa Furneaux, Samuel Horti, Olivia Goldhill, Samuel Lovett, Madlen Davies and Chrissie Giles – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph:
- How Covax failed on its promise to vaccinate the world
- UK could use vaccine donations to slash £140m from foreign aid spending
- Truss uses leftover vaccine donations to cut up to £300m in foreign aid
Ruth Green, Harriet Agerholm, Dominic Hughes, Brijesh Patel, Jenny Kumah, Libby Rogers, Eve Mattison, Leah Dunderdale-Smith and Ellie Butler – BBC News:
Shaun Lintern – The Sunday Times:
- Surgeon branded bully faces review after patient, 17, dies
- Three hundred babies lost to a fixation on natural births
- Drug scandal that damaged 20,000 babies
Tulip Mazumdar, Gabriella O’Donnell, James Anderson, Joshua Falcon and Rachel Price – BBC News:
Crime and Legal Affairs Journalism
Fiona Hamilton – The Times:
- Everard killer and police shared abusive messages
- Sir Tom Winsor: Trawl police phones ‘to weed out the misogynists’
- Police failings have left the public’s faith at rock bottom
George Odling – Daily Mail:
Imogen Wynell-Mayow, Rachel Lob-levyt, Esella Hawkey, Lesley Bonner and Joanna Potts – Channel 4 and Hardcash Productions:
Linly Lin, Stefania Spezzati and Elisa Martinuzzi – Bloomberg News:
- Millions in U.K. Covid Loans Went to Inactive or Brand-New Firms
- U.K. Financier’s Firm Aided by Covid Loans Is Ensnared in Probe
Maeve McClenaghan, Charles Boutaud, Eve Livingston and Emiliano Mellino – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism:
- Evicted in less than 10 minutes: Courts fail tenants broken by pandemic
- Opening the data on closed door evictions
- Sent to jail for feeding the pigeons: The broken system of antisocial behaviour laws
Rebecca Coxon and Anna Hall – BBC Panorama:
Comment Journalism
Aditya Chakrabortty – The Guardian:
- Alone, afraid and facing exile: one boy’s ordeal indicts Britain’s asylum system
- The teenager’s poem that reveals the cruel reality of life in modern Britain
- It’s not just Johnson: the whole culture that cheered him on needs booting out
Camilla Long – The Sunday Times:
- No one drooled over oligarchs like British toffs — I know, because I helped them
- Wagatha Christie trial is a Greek tragedy in fake tan . . . with more swearing
- Poor Bond, a needy old dad trapped in a three-hour ad for phones and Range Rovers
Cathy Newman – The Independent:
- ‘You’re being emotional’: What happened when I asked Sergei Lavrov about the blood on his hands
- I don’t regret my abortion – every woman deserves that choice
- Is Prince Andrew the reason the Met won’t investigate Epstein’s UK victims?
Deborah James – The Sun:
- Deborah James’ heartbreaking final column: I’m scared of dying & not seeing my kids grow up – but I’ve made memory boxes
- I just want one more Christmas, says Deborah James five years after being given an 8 per cent chance of survival
- Trolls say I ‘sexualise cancer’ but women from me to Ranvir Singh and Britney Spears should be able celebrate our bodies
Javier Blas – Bloomberg Opinion:
- How London Paid a Record Price to Dodge a Blackout
- Your Old Fridge Is Vladimir Putin’s Friend. Dump It!
- Many Winters Are Coming. Start Saving Energy Now.
Matthew Syed – The Sunday Times:
- The death of my father has taught me the real meaning of gratitude
- The Tory party used to be led by people who made real sacrifices
Robert Hutton – The Critic:
- What bloody man is this? The Tragic History of Boris, thane of Uxbridge
- We, as a people, will get to the Borisland
- The right to a wrong-time to party
Ros Wynne-Jones – Daily Mirror:
Specialist Journalism
Anna Fazackerley – The Observer:
- ‘I’ve got one word for the tutoring programme – disastrous’: England’s catch-up scheme mired in problems
- Pronouns, loos and uniforms: how schools became the gender wars frontline
- Fears of widespread child hunger spark calls for universal free school meals in UK
Barnie Choudhury – Eastern Eye:
- Exclusive: Eastern Eye’s two-year campaign finally results in decision to investigate bullying and racism in Judiciary
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Criminalising a generation of Asians’
- EXCLUSIVE: “Please get vaccinated,” says Javid
Carolyn Wickware – The Pharmaceutical Journal:
- More than half of pharmacists warn medicine shortages have risked patient safety in the past six months
- COVID-19 deaths of NHS staff reported to government safety body were not investigated
- Long COVID: the NHS staff forced back to work too soon
John Burn-Murdoch – Financial Times:
- UK healthcare is already being privatised, but not in the way you think
- Chronic illness makes UK workforce the sickest in developed world
- The NHS is being squeezed in a vice
Kate Mansey – Mail on Sunday:
- Charles aide told Saudi donor: we’ll help you get knighthood
- Charles and Camilla to be crowned side by side
- Harry’s threat to sue Britain over loss of bodyguards
Madlen Davies – British Medical Journal:
- Long covid patients travel abroad for expensive and experimental “blood washing”
- Covid-19: WHO efforts to bring vaccine manufacturing to Africa are undermined by the drug industry, documents show
- Why hospital bombings remain difficult to prosecute as war crimes
Marianna Spring – BBC News:
- Death by Conspiracy?
- Marianna Vyshemirsky: ‘My picture was used to spread lies about the war’
- A Social Media Murder: Olly’s Story
Foreign Affairs Journalism
Alex Crawford – Sky News:
Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times:
- The village in Ukraine where Russians looted, murdered and raped
- Is it time to bring home Britain’s Isis brides and their children?
- In my 35 years as a reporter, I have never seen anything of Afghanistan’s magnitude
Deborah Haynes – Sky News:
- Ukraine war: Night ambushes on quad bikes and drone attacks – how Russia’s invasion was held back
- Ukraine war: How police are going from house to house scooping up the dead in ‘death smelling’ van
- Ukrainian women reveal their rape ordeal and say Russian soldiers must ‘be punished’
Eamonn Matthews, Ramita Navai and Karim Shah – ITV Exposure and Quicksilver Media:
Hannah O’Grady, Richard Bilton, Andrew Head, Séamas McCracken, Rory Tinman, Karen Wightman, Farhad Mohammad, Ahmad Naveed Nazari, Richard Cookson and Murray Jones – BBC Panorama:
Ksenia Keleberda and Yuliia Manukian – The Observer:
- Kherson diary: ‘The Russians fire a warning shot. But people are not afraid’
- Kherson diary: ‘The poultry all had to be slaughtered. Now the city smells of chicken soup’
- Kherson diary: ‘Now we know in person our heroes and our traitors’
Mani Benchelah and Patrick Tombola – Channel 4 Dispatches and Basement Films:
Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Ksenia Barakovskaya and Sasha Odynova – ITV Exposure and Hardcash Productions:
Stuart Ramsay – Sky News:
- Sky News team’s harrowing account of their violent ambush in Ukraine this week
- Afghan children victims of aid cuts
- The cow conspiracy worth millions
Tanya Stephan, Rachel Cumella, Brian Woods, Anne Morrison, Ella Newton, Paddy Garrick and Tom Giles – ITV and True Vision/Nevision:
Technology Journalism, sponsored by Amazon
Harry Davies, Simon Goodley, Felicity Lawrence, Paul Lewis and Lisa O’Carroll – The Guardian:
- Uber broke laws, duped police and secretly lobbied governments, leak reveals
- The Uber whistleblower: I’m exposing a system that sold people a lie
- Uber Files: Massive leak reveals how top politicians secretly helped Uber
Jasper Jackson, Crofton Black, Ryan Gallagher, Kathleen Hall, Lucy Kassa and Zecharias Zelalem – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and Bloomberg News:
- Swiss Firm Executive Operates Secret Surveillance Operation, Sources Say
- Facebook accused by survivors of letting activists incite ethnic massacres with hate and misinformation in Ethiopia
- US investment firms prop up ad revenue for Russian propaganda sites
Karl Flinders – Computer Weekly:
- Government must go further after agreeing to pay compensation for wrongly convicted subpostmasters
- Post Office received £1bn taxpayer subsidy last year as part of IT scandal compensation
- 555 subpostmasters to get fair compensation after government U-turn
Morgan Meaker – Wired UK:
Shanti Das – The Observer:
Yinka Bokinni, Tom Porter, Katie Rice, Nicki Chandris and Nick Godwin – Channel 4 Dispatches and Britespark Films:
Built Environment Journalism
Jack Simpson – Inside Housing:
- How Birmingham became the centre of a supported housing controversy
- The signature that never was: how an east London block became embroiled in an EWS saga
- The scandal within the scandal: how Help to Buy is sucking funds from cladding victims
Martina Lees – The Sunday Times:
- Corner-cutting, cover-ups and a disregard for human life: why Grenfell really happened
- Cladding crisis: ten builders have made more money since Grenfell than their companies pledged for safety works
- No one will pay to fix our unsafe flats — and now we could lose our homes
Oliver Wainwright – The Guardian:
Peter Apps – Inside Housing:
- Grenfell five years on: could it happen again?
- Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 70: ‘Show me the bodies’
- The secret life of a fire risk assessor: whistleblower warns of culture of cover-up
Rowan Moore – The Observer:
Personal Finance Journalism
Harriet Clugston – NationalWorld:
- Cost of living: UK supermarkets have raised prices on half of value range food and grocery products since April
- Cost of living: supermarkets raised value range food prices faster than CPI inflation in April, May and June
- Supermarket prices May 2022: which value range products have gone up in price amid cost of living crisis?
Imogen Tew – The Sunday Times:
- The scandal that Britain forgot
- Guy Opperman — ‘People are starting to ask if they can afford to save into a pension’
- Derek is about to give a fraudster £10,000. It will take his bank six weeks to stop him
Peter Ranscombe – Scottish Field:
- ‘Waiting for God’ is a complicated business
- Putting your trust in future generations
- Locking in carbon and locking in profits
Rachel Rickard Straus – Mail on Sunday:
- Why is Companies House helping fraudsters by making it so easy to set up a firm?
- Can you really go green and NOT pay fund fees that cost you the earth?
- Here’s an energy price shock… as gas costs soar, tariffs branded ‘green’ are going up even FASTER!
Richard Butchins, Victoria Noble, David Henshaw, Melanie Quigley and Ian Lloyd – Channel 4 Dispatches and Hardcash Productions:
Tom Kelly, Victoria Bischoff and Miles Dilworth – Daily Mail:
- Britain is £3bn fraud capital of the world
- Police ‘must triple fraud squad size’
- Cashing in on the big squeeze
Energy and Environment Journalism, sponsored by Octopus Energy
Cam Simpson, Akshat Rathi and Saijel Kishan – Bloomberg News:
- The ESG Mirage
- ESG Ratings Are Not What They Seem
- How BlackRock Made ESG the Hottest Ticket on Wall Street
Damian Carrington – The Guardian:
- Revealed: the ‘carbon bombs’ set to trigger catastrophic climate breakdown
- Revealed: how climate breakdown is supercharging toll of extreme weather
- Ghost flights from UK running at 500 a month, data reveals
Liam McDougall, Samantha Poling, Calum Grewar and Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland:
Martin Williams, Lucas Amin and Gabriel Pogrund – openDemocracy and The Sunday Times:
Rachel Salvidge – The Guardian:
- Ignore reports of low-impact pollution events, Environment Agency tells staff
- Staff blow whistle on Environment Agency that ‘no longer deters polluters’
- High levels of toxic chemicals found in Cambridgeshire water supply
Simon Evans – Carbon Brief:
Arts and Entertainment Journalism
Amy Hitchcock – Sky News:
- The PR attempt to separate JK Rowling from Harry Potter and why it’s important
- Warner Bros admits it was ‘wholly wrong’ to block Sky News questions in JK Rowling censorship row
- Golden Globes 2022: Amid British success, are the awkward awards reflective of broader change in Hollywood?
Ashley Mears – The Economist’s 1843 magazine:
Carolyn Atkinson – BBC Radio 4 Front Row:
- NDAs misused in casting – actors and agents warn
- Theatre ticket policies ‘a Wild West’ for disabled customers
- As theatres re-open across the UK and audiences return, are some theatre fans being left behind?
Kate Maltby – The Sunday Times and The Jewish Chronicle:
- The inside story of the Royal Court Theatre’s antisemitism
- EXCLUSIVE: Royal Court ‘brushed off hate warnings last year’
- The Royal Court apologises ‘unreservedly’ to British Jews for Hershel Fink character
Laura Armstrong – The Sun:
- Emmerdale rocked by ‘very heated’ on-set clash between Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins during soap’s biggest stunt
- Cher ‘waved SCISSORS at assistant’ & Simon ‘didn’t care’ – X Factor worker reveals show’s darkest secrets
- Emmerdale rocked by race probe involving two of ITV soap’s leading stars
Neil Munshi – Financial Times:
Stuart McGurk – The House:
New Journalist of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff University
Antonia Cundy – The i/Sunday Times/Guardian:
- Mariupol survivors describe how ‘our city is being erased’ by Putin after escape from Ukraine
- ‘Corpse lords’ search for Russian bodies with which to buy back Ukraine’s dead
- ‘He should have lived’: shortages are proving fatal in Lviv’s hospitals
Emily Braeger – Daily Express:
- ‘Desperate cry for help we can’t ignore’ Disabled people struggle in cost of living crisis
- ‘I’m frightened’: Disabled woman cannot afford to eat or heat shower as bills soar
Imogen Tew – The Sunday Times:
- The scandal that Britain forgot
- Guy Opperman — ‘People are starting to ask if they can afford to save into a pension’
- Derek is about to give a fraudster £10,000. It will take his bank six weeks to stop him
Isaan Khan – Daily Mail:
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘England stars still write to me in prison!’ In an amazing interview from behind bars in Florida, fraudster Allen Stanford makes an astonishing claim 14 years after his $20million showdown that shamed cricket
- SPECIAL INVESTIGATION – Wembley Security Shambles: Less than a year after the horrific Euros final violence, Sportsmail goes undercover to find shocking safety concerns and attempted bribes
Molly Blackall – The i:
- On board a migrant rescue boat: Screaming children pulled to safety as dinghy breaks apart
- ‘Where is my child? Only God knows’: Migrant parents losing babies during perilous crossings to Europe
- Migrants crossing the Mediterranean who’ll try to reach the UK say they haven’t heard of Rwanda asylum policy
Natasha Livingstone – Mail on Sunday:
- EXPOSED: Climate change fanatics’ sinister plot to blockade our oil refineries, fuel trucks and petrol stations
- Your £1m for UN mercy mission
- Blinded teacher’s tears of joy as UK doctors say: We’ll save your eyesight
Noa Hoffman – The Sun:
- Tory whip Chris Pincher RESIGNS after ‘groping 2 men’ & claims he ‘drank too much’ – but will remain as an MP
- I woke up in Chris Pincher’s flat to find him on top of me after a night of boozing, alleged victim claims
- Energy giants to hand shareholders £10bn – equivalent of £363 per UK household – as cost of living crisis spirals
Sarah Bowdidge – BBC Wales:
Sports Journalism
Ian Herbert – Daily Mail:
- We demand to know why they died: Scandal of the young Qatar World Cup workers who never came home
- Qatar could ‘rent’ noisy fans to get behind hosts, 4,000 supporters will stay in ‘floating hotels’ while immigrant construction workers must leave… Sportsmail reveals what the 2022 World Cup will really be like
- The failings of the football factories
Joey D’Urso – The Athletic:
- How the crypto crash has impacted each Premier League club
- Revealed: The obscure gambling firms with untraceable employees working
- Sorare: ‘An unregulated timebomb’ or a fantasy game that will revolutionise football?
Matt Lawton – The Times:
- Why is football violence increasing? A talkSPORT & The Times investigation
- Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck among Chelsea deal-makers to share £50m in bonus payments
- The medal factory tainted by doping, abuse and ‘drama’
Nick Harris – Mail on Sunday:
- One agent got £16m on a £20m transfer
- We really do not want tyrants or oligarchs to own our football clubs
- British Olympic rider cycled away from dope test before London 2012… and drug busters did nothing
Nik Simon – Mail on Sunday:
- I wouldn’t have played pro rugby if I’d known it would give me dementia by age of 40
- Rugby’s new race shame
- I’m not the monster who ruined rugby
Rob Draper – Mail on Sunday:
- A glorious three weeks we will never forget, but is London’s legacy tarnished by the scandals and culture of abuse it helped create?
- Only memory of Hillsborough saved hundreds from tragedy
- Chaos in Paris
Suzanne Wrack – The Guardian:
- ‘We felt newly born’: Afghan female footballers’ remarkable escape to UK
- How Coventry United battled back from brink of extinction
- ‘A nation has fallen in love’: Lionesses charge can transform girls’ football
Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Newsworks
A scandal worse than thalidomide – The Sunday Times
End This Injustice – Daily Express
Give It Back – The Sun
Mail Force – Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday
Save LV – Daily Mail
Transparency in British public life – openDemocracy
White Lies – CNN
Photojournalism
Ed Ram – The Guardian:
Hannah Mckay – Reuters:
Jack Hill – The Times:
Julian Simmonds – The Daily Telegraph
Peter Jordan – The Sun:
Ron Haviv – The Economist’s 1843 magazine:
Stefan Rousseau – PA Media:
Interviewer of the Year
Alice Thomson – The Times:
- Tony Blair: ‘Voters don’t want a situation where women can’t talk about being women’
- Deborah James: ‘I want to die listening to my family, I want to hear the normal buzz of life as I go’
- Bill Gates: ‘I’m grieving the same way Melinda is’
Amy Sharpe – Sunday Mirror/Sunday People:
- EastEnders racist ruined my life
- Dame Kelly: I’m finally free to be me
- They are sending him home to die…I’ll never let it happen
Henry Mance – Financial Times:
- Mikhail Khodorkovsky: ‘Putin has embarked on a route that is going to lead to his demise’
- Royal insider Anne Glenconner: ‘I’m not frightened of anything’
- My trip into the metaverse with Facebook defender-in-chief Nick Clegg
Josh Glancy – The Sunday Times:
- Is Rachel Reeves Labour’s secret weapon?
- BrewDog’s James Watt on being accused of bullying and harassment
- Richard Dawkins: ‘Race is a spectrum. Sex is pretty damn binary’
Mathilda Mallinson and Helena Wadia – Media Storm:
- Unoffending pedophiles: Clinical or criminal?
- Sex Workers: Ignored and under threat
- Why do refugees ‘love’ the UK?
Matt Roper – Daily Mirror:
- I’m alive… but my heart died in Kabul
- Falklands enemies who became the best of pals
- Pete Doherty on how a song changed his life
Stephen Wright – Daily Mail:
- Love that horror couldn’t kill – but a rift that hasn’t healed
- EXCLUSIVE: With Cressida Dick poised to get two more years, group of leading figures wronged by Yard pen damning letter to PM, demanding…Met chief must go
- Sir Cliff Richard: Why has no one been made to pay for almost ruining my life?
Tim Adams – The Observer:
- Chris Patten: ‘We have a populist government that is – fatally – not popular’
- Meet Natalya Sindeyeva – has she got news for Vladimir Putin
- Travels with the One Armed Chef
Politics Journalism
Anna Isaac – The Independent:
- Revealed: Rishi Sunak’s millionaire wife avoids tax through non-dom status
- Operation Save Big Dog: Boris Johnson draws up plan for officials to quit over partygate so he can keep job
- Boris Johnson ‘joined party in No 10’ during first lockdown
George Parker – Financial Times:
- Is Wes Streeting the saviour Labour desperately needs?
- The deafening silence over Brexit’s economic fallout
- After the fall: the legacy of Boris Johnson
Marina Hyde – The Guardian:
- You have to admit The Rishi Sunak Show is hilarious. The non-dom episode is the best yet
- All women know they are prey – and that no one with any authority seems to care
- Who’s really leading Britain – Boris Johnson or the crazy-face emoji?
Mishal Husain, Justin Webb, Nick Robinson, Owenna Griffiths and Ione Wells – BBC Radio 4 Today Programme:
Paul Brand, Amber De Botton, Imogen Barrer and Nathan Lee – ITV News:
- Downing Street staff shown joking in leaked recording about Christmas party they later denied
- Email proves Downing Street staff held drinks party at height of lockdown
- Boris Johnson had birthday bash during lockdown, ITV News understands
Pippa Crerar – The Mirror:
- EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson ‘broke Covid lockdown rules’ with Downing Street parties at Xmas
- EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson’s ‘wine time Fridays’ – No10 staff held drinks EVERY week during pandemic
- EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson and wife Carrie to host lavish Chequers wedding party while he clings on
Rowena Mason – The Guardian:
- Boris Johnson and staff pictured with wine in Downing Street garden in May 2020
- Javid advised to take ‘stringent’ Covid measures within a week, leak reveals
- How Ben Elliot supercharged Tory donations by targeting world’s ultra-wealthy
Steven Swinford – The Times:
- Millions of families to get cuts in council tax
- Energy bill handouts to ease the big squeeze
- ‘Outsourcing’ of migrants to Rwanda edges closer
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank
Andy Verity and Sarah Bowen – BBC Radio 4:
Hal Hodson, Soumaya Keynes and Duncan Robinson – The Economist:
- Why Britain cannot build enough of anything
- Britain’s productivity problem is long-standing and getting worse
- The life-sciences industry is a jewel in Britain’s economy
James Oliver, Steve Swann, Nassos Stylianou and Will Dahlgreen – BBC News/Panorama:
- Alisher Usmanov: Oligarch says he ditched mansions before sanctions
- Hidden wealth of one of Putin’s ‘inner circle’ revealed
- Banned Russian oligarchs exploited UK secrecy loophole
Mobeen Azhar, Stefan Mattison, Leo Fawkes, Sam Courtney Guy and Jez Lee – BBC Three:
Ruth Sunderland and the City team – Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday:
- Fury grows over raid on historic UK insurer
- In thirty years of financial journalism, I’ve never seen a deal as bad as the LV takeover
- These bosses have netted £100,000 since they tried to sell LV to sharks – and left the firm in limbo. Now critics demand to know… Why is this failing pair STILL at LV?
Stephen Morris – Financial Times:
- David Cameron lobbied Tory associate at Lloyds Bank to rescue Greensill deal
- Top Barclays investors raise alarm over terms of Jes Staley’s exit
- Jes Staley exchanged 1,200 emails with Epstein that included unexplained phrases
Victoria Hollingsworth, Matt Chapman, Tom Wright and Malcom Rees – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Novel and Auddy:
Travel Journalism
James Draven – Which? Travel:
- Airlines fail on Covid-19 tests
- Four out of five of the UK’s top airlines gave holidaymakers incorrect Covid advice
Jamie Lafferty – The Sunday Times, Financial Times and National Geographic Traveller:
- Postcard from Costa Rica: prison island to national park
- Life on the edge: Iñupiat communities and polar bears on Alaska’s wild North Slope
- Japan reopens to tourists: see the country at its most peaceful
Julia Buckley – CNN:
- How the UK became the sick man of European tourism
- Europe’s drought could signal the death of river cruising
- This classic Italian destination just limited tourist access
Phoebe Smith – The Guardian:
Shafik Meghji – JRNY, The Author and Wanderlust:
- Sustainability and survival in the Bolivian Amazon
- What posh white men do?
- A journey to the end of the world
Simon Calder – The Independent:
- Foreign Office finally updates passport advice after passengers to EU wrongly turned away
- P&O Ferries defends brutal sacking of 800 staff
- Liz Truss flew by private jet to Australia at cost of £500,000 to taxpayers
Investigation of the Year
Ellie Flynn, Ben Ryder, George Waldrum, Joanna Humphreys, Luke Mendham, Doug Howarth and Jenny Smith – Channel 4 Dispatches:
Gabriel Pogrund, Dipesh Gadher, Roya Nikkhah and Katherine Faulkner – The Sunday Times:
Gareth Davies – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism:
Hannah O’Grady, Richard Bilton, Andrew Head, David Howell, Séamas McCracken, Rory Tinman, Karen Wightman, Farhad Mohammadi, Ahmad Naveed Nazari and Murray Jones – BBC Panorama:
James Oliver, Rory Tinman, Nassos Stylianou, Will Dahlgreen, Leila Haddou, Charles Young, Richard Bilton, Andy Head, Steve Swann, Harry Davies, Simon Goodley, Luke Harding, Juliette Garside, Paul Lewis, Karen Wightman and Laura Burns – BBC Panorama and The Guardian:
Paul Brand, Amber De Botton, Nathan Lee and Imogen Barrer – ITV News:
Susie Coen – Daily Mail:
Scoop of the Year
Boris Johnson ‘broke Covid lockdown rules’ with Downing Street parties at Xmas – Daily Mirror:
Charles accepted €1m cash in suitcase from sheikh – The Sunday Times
Downing Street partied as Queen and country mourned death of Prince Philip – Daily Telegraph
Video Leaked to ITV News Shows Downing Street Staff Joking About Christmas Party – ITV News
Threatened with death, and a riot over inhumane conditions: Inside Russia’s filtration camps for Ukrainians – The i
Tory whip Chris Pincher RESIGNS after ‘groping 2 men’ & claims he ‘drank too much’ – but will remain as an MP – The Sun
Innovation of the Year, sponsored by the Google News Initiative
Closed Doors: Investigating Evictions – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Last Man Standing – The Times and The Sunday Times
OSINT in Ukraine – Sky News
Ukraine: The latest – The Telegraph
Visual storytelling team – Financial Times
Journalist of the Year, sponsored by Camelot
Winner to be announced at the event.
News Provider of the Year
Shortlist to be announced nearer the event.
