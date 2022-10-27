 British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Best journalism of the year

October 27, 2022

British Journalism Awards shortlists 2022: Showcase of all the finalists

By Press Gazette Twitter
British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: scoop of the year finalists

Press Gazette is proud to present the shortlists for the British Journalism Awards 2022.

A record 840 entries were submitted to the awards, which are now in their eleventh year.

Every major news organisation in the UK submitted work including the Mail, Sun, Telegraph, Mirror, Express, Times, Guardian, FT, i, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky News and many more.

Our panel of 75 independent judges have spent three weeks reading, listening to and watching dozens of entries each. They then whittled them down into shortlists of up to ten for each category during two full days of jury-style panels. Categories with longer shortlists reflect the high number of entries in these sections.

Scroll down for the full list of finalists and links to their work

The criteria for the British Journalism Awards is recognising work that is revelatory, has an impact, displays journalistic skill and rigour and serves the public interest.

This year’s winners will be announced in a ceremony at the London Hilton Park Lane on Thursday 15 December.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of the judges Dominic Ponsford said: “The judges had an incredibly tough time deciding who should make it through to the shortlists. With 50 entries in some categories, even making it to a shortlist of ten is an amazing achievement.

“These finalists provide an inspiring reminder of why we should all be proud to be part of the British journalism industry. They join the greats of our business, a pantheon of heroes who have changed the world for the better through honest journalism.”

Winners for Women in Journalism’s Woman of the Year and Georgina Henry Award, plus the Public Service Award, Marie Colvin Award and Journalist of the Year will be announced on the night with no shortlist.

The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be revealed nearer the event.

Social Affairs, Diversity and Inclusion Journalism

Ben Hunte – Vice World News:

Carolyn Atkinson – BBC Radio 4:

Celestina Olulode – BBC News:

Chi Chi Izundu, Ruth Evans, Alexandra Topping and Aamna Mohdin – BBC News and The Guardian:

Hannah Al-Othman – The Sunday Times:

Lou Martin, Phill Edwards and Ed Thomas – BBC News:

Nicola Kelly – The Guardian and Tortoise Media:

Paul Brand, Nathan Lee, Mark Jordan, Delilah Jeary and Selina Julien – ITV Tonight:

Saba Salman – Tortoise Media and Byline Times:

Features Journalism

Amy-Clare Martin – Daily Mirror:

David Jones – Daily Mail:

Ian Birrell – Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday:

Isobel Thompson – The Guardian/The Economist’s 1843 magazine:

Lizzie Parry – The Sun:

Megan Agnew – The Sunday Times:

Simon Hattenstone – The Guardian:

Sirin Kale – The Guardian:

Tom Lamont – New Statesman, The Guardian and GQ:

Local Journalism

Antoine Allen – ITV News London:

Charles Thomson and Tom Bristow – Archant:

Jane Haynes – BirminghamLive/Birmingham Mail:

Jeanette Oldham – BirminghamLive:

Martin Williams – The Herald/Herald on Sunday:

Patrick Fee, Jennifer O’Leary, Chris Thornton and Gwyneth Jones – BBC NI Spotlight:

Sam McBride – Belfast Telegraph:

Health and Life Sciences Journalism

Andrew Gregory – The Guardian:

Charlie Mole, Rahil Sheikh, Jacqui Wakefield, Sam Holder, Galen Reich, Leo Telling and Karen Wightman – BBC Panorama:

Emily Townsend – Health Service Journal:

Rebecca Thomas – The Independent:

Rosa Furneaux, Samuel Horti, Olivia Goldhill, Samuel Lovett, Madlen Davies and Chrissie Giles – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph:

Ruth Green, Harriet Agerholm, Dominic Hughes, Brijesh Patel, Jenny Kumah, Libby Rogers, Eve Mattison, Leah Dunderdale-Smith and Ellie Butler – BBC News:

Shaun Lintern – The Sunday Times:

Tulip Mazumdar, Gabriella O’Donnell, James Anderson, Joshua Falcon and Rachel Price – BBC News:

Crime and Legal Affairs Journalism

Fiona Hamilton – The Times:

George Odling – Daily Mail:

Imogen Wynell-Mayow, Rachel Lob-levyt, Esella Hawkey, Lesley Bonner and Joanna Potts – Channel 4 and Hardcash Productions:

Linly Lin, Stefania Spezzati and Elisa Martinuzzi – Bloomberg News:

Maeve McClenaghan, Charles Boutaud, Eve Livingston and Emiliano Mellino –  The Bureau of Investigative Journalism:

Rebecca Coxon and Anna Hall – BBC Panorama:

Comment Journalism

Aditya Chakrabortty – The Guardian:

Camilla Long – The Sunday Times:

Cathy Newman – The Independent:

Deborah James – The Sun:

Javier Blas – Bloomberg Opinion:

Matthew Syed – The Sunday Times:

Robert Hutton – The Critic:

Ros Wynne-Jones – Daily Mirror:

Specialist Journalism

Anna Fazackerley – The Observer:

Barnie Choudhury – Eastern Eye:

Carolyn Wickware – The Pharmaceutical Journal:

John Burn-Murdoch – Financial Times:

Kate Mansey – Mail on Sunday:

Madlen Davies – British Medical Journal:

Marianna Spring – BBC News:

Foreign Affairs Journalism

Alex Crawford – Sky News:

Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times:

Deborah Haynes – Sky News:

Eamonn Matthews, Ramita Navai and Karim Shah – ITV Exposure and Quicksilver Media:

Hannah O’Grady, Richard Bilton, Andrew Head, Séamas McCracken, Rory Tinman, Karen Wightman, Farhad Mohammad, Ahmad Naveed Nazari, Richard Cookson and Murray Jones – BBC Panorama:

Ksenia Keleberda and Yuliia Manukian – The Observer:

Mani Benchelah and Patrick Tombola – Channel 4 Dispatches and Basement Films:

Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Ksenia Barakovskaya and Sasha Odynova – ITV Exposure and Hardcash Productions:

Stuart Ramsay – Sky News:

Tanya Stephan, Rachel Cumella, Brian Woods, Anne Morrison, Ella Newton, Paddy Garrick and Tom Giles – ITV and True Vision/Nevision:

Technology Journalism, sponsored by Amazon

Harry Davies, Simon Goodley, Felicity Lawrence, Paul Lewis and Lisa O’Carroll – The Guardian:

Jasper Jackson, Crofton Black, Ryan Gallagher, Kathleen Hall, Lucy Kassa and Zecharias Zelalem – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and Bloomberg News:

Karl Flinders – Computer Weekly:

Morgan Meaker – Wired UK:

Shanti Das – The Observer:

Yinka Bokinni, Tom Porter, Katie Rice, Nicki Chandris and Nick Godwin – Channel 4 Dispatches and Britespark Films:

Built Environment Journalism

Jack Simpson – Inside Housing:

Martina Lees – The Sunday Times:

Oliver Wainwright – The Guardian:

Peter Apps – Inside Housing:

Rowan Moore – The Observer:

Personal Finance Journalism

Harriet Clugston – NationalWorld:

Imogen Tew – The Sunday Times:

Peter Ranscombe – Scottish Field:

  • ‘Waiting for God’ is a complicated business
  • Putting your trust in future generations
  • Locking in carbon and locking in profits

Rachel Rickard Straus – Mail on Sunday:

Richard Butchins, Victoria Noble, David Henshaw, Melanie Quigley and Ian Lloyd – Channel 4 Dispatches and Hardcash Productions:

Tom Kelly, Victoria Bischoff and Miles Dilworth – Daily Mail:

Energy and Environment Journalism, sponsored by Octopus Energy

Cam Simpson, Akshat Rathi and Saijel Kishan – Bloomberg News:

Damian Carrington – The Guardian:

Liam McDougall, Samantha Poling, Calum Grewar and Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland:

Martin Williams, Lucas Amin and Gabriel Pogrund – openDemocracy and The Sunday Times:

Rachel Salvidge – The Guardian:

Simon Evans – Carbon Brief:

Arts and Entertainment Journalism

Amy Hitchcock – Sky News:

Ashley Mears – The Economist’s 1843 magazine:

Carolyn Atkinson – BBC Radio 4 Front Row:

Kate Maltby – The Sunday Times and The Jewish Chronicle:

Laura Armstrong – The Sun:

Neil Munshi – Financial Times:

Stuart McGurk – The House:

New Journalist of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff University

Antonia Cundy – The i/Sunday Times/Guardian:

Emily Braeger – Daily Express:

Imogen Tew – The Sunday Times:

Isaan Khan – Daily Mail:

Molly Blackall – The i:

Natasha Livingstone – Mail on Sunday:

Noa Hoffman – The Sun:

Sarah Bowdidge – BBC Wales:

Sports Journalism

Ian Herbert – Daily Mail:

Joey D’Urso – The Athletic:

Matt Lawton – The Times:

Nick Harris – Mail on Sunday:

Nik Simon – Mail on Sunday:

Rob Draper – Mail on Sunday:

Suzanne Wrack – The Guardian:

Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Newsworks

A scandal worse than thalidomide The Sunday Times

End This Injustice – Daily Express

Give It Back – The Sun

Mail Force – Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday

Save LV – Daily Mail

Transparency in British public life – openDemocracy

White Lies – CNN

Photojournalism

Ed Ram – The Guardian:

British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Photojournalism finalist
Worshipers visit the Trapezna Church in Kyiv. Picture: Ed Ram/The Guardian

Hannah Mckay – Reuters:

British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Photojournalism finalist
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Jack Hill – The Times:

British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Photojournalism finalist
Yelena Burainchenko in the main Kharkiv general hospital. She was injured when her apartment building was shelled by Russian forces. It is green disinfectant over what were her open wounds. 7 March 2022. Picture by Jack Hill, chief news photographer of The Times/The Sunday Times.

Julian Simmonds – The Daily Telegraph

British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Photojournalism finalist
Ukrainian soldiers in a their defensive position in the north of Kharkiv on 25 February 2022. Picture: Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph

Peter Jordan – The Sun:

British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Photojournalism finalist
Sun photographer Peter Jordan’s pictures in the newspaper

Ron Haviv – The Economist’s 1843 magazine:

British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Photojournalism finalist
Ron Haviv for The Economist’s 1843 magazine in Ukraine at the beginning of the war. Picture: Ron Haviv/1843 magazine

Stefan Rousseau – PA Media:

British Journalism Awards shortlist 2022: Photojournalism finalist
Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to journalists on his plane during a flight from Germany where he was attending the G7 Summit to the NATO Summit in the Spanish capital, Madrid on 28 June 2022. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Interviewer of the Year

Alice Thomson – The Times:

Amy Sharpe – Sunday Mirror/Sunday People:

Henry Mance – Financial Times:

Josh Glancy – The Sunday Times:

Mathilda Mallinson and Helena Wadia – Media Storm:

Matt Roper – Daily Mirror:

Stephen Wright – Daily Mail:

Tim Adams – The Observer:

Politics Journalism

Anna Isaac – The Independent:

George Parker – Financial Times:

Marina Hyde – The Guardian:

Mishal Husain, Justin Webb, Nick Robinson, Owenna Griffiths and Ione Wells – BBC Radio 4 Today Programme:

Paul Brand, Amber De Botton, Imogen Barrer and Nathan Lee ITV News:

Pippa Crerar – The Mirror:

Rowena Mason – The Guardian:

Steven Swinford – The Times:

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank

Andy Verity and Sarah Bowen – BBC Radio 4:

Hal Hodson, Soumaya Keynes and Duncan Robinson – The Economist:

James Oliver, Steve Swann, Nassos Stylianou and Will Dahlgreen – BBC News/Panorama:

Mobeen Azhar, Stefan Mattison, Leo Fawkes, Sam Courtney Guy and Jez Lee – BBC Three:

Ruth Sunderland and the City team – Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday:

Stephen Morris – Financial Times:

Victoria Hollingsworth, Matt Chapman, Tom Wright and Malcom Rees – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Novel and Auddy:

Travel Journalism

James Draven – Which? Travel:

Jamie Lafferty – The Sunday Times, Financial Times and National Geographic Traveller:

Julia Buckley – CNN:

Phoebe Smith – The Guardian:

Shafik Meghji – JRNY, The Author and Wanderlust:

Simon Calder – The Independent:

Investigation of the Year

Ellie Flynn, Ben Ryder, George Waldrum, Joanna Humphreys, Luke Mendham, Doug Howarth and Jenny Smith – Channel 4 Dispatches:

Gabriel Pogrund, Dipesh Gadher, Roya Nikkhah and Katherine Faulkner – The Sunday Times:

Gareth Davies – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism:

Hannah O’Grady, Richard Bilton, Andrew Head, David Howell, Séamas McCracken, Rory Tinman, Karen Wightman, Farhad Mohammadi, Ahmad Naveed Nazari and Murray Jones – BBC Panorama:

James Oliver, Rory Tinman, Nassos Stylianou, Will Dahlgreen, Leila Haddou, Charles Young, Richard Bilton, Andy Head, Steve Swann, Harry Davies, Simon Goodley, Luke Harding, Juliette Garside, Paul Lewis, Karen Wightman and Laura Burns – BBC Panorama and The Guardian:

Paul Brand, Amber De Botton, Nathan Lee and Imogen Barrer – ITV News:

Susie Coen – Daily Mail:

Scoop of the Year

Boris Johnson ‘broke Covid lockdown rules’ with Downing Street parties at XmasDaily Mirror:

Daily Mirror front page on 1 December 2021: ‘Boris party broke Covid rules’

Charles accepted €1m cash in suitcase from sheikhThe Sunday Times

Downing Street partied as Queen and country mourned death of Prince PhilipDaily Telegraph

Downing Street partied as Queen and country mourned death of Prince Philip – Telegraph front page story

Video Leaked to ITV News Shows Downing Street Staff Joking About Christmas PartyITV News

Threatened with death, and a riot over inhumane conditions: Inside Russia’s filtration camps for Ukrainians The i

i news: Russia’s filtration camps for Ukrainians

Tory whip Chris Pincher RESIGNS after ‘groping 2 men’ & claims he ‘drank too much’ – but will remain as an MPThe Sun

Sun Chris Pincher scoop front page

Innovation of the Year, sponsored by the Google News Initiative

Closed Doors: Investigating Evictions – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism  

Last Man Standing – The Times and The Sunday Times 

OSINT in Ukraine – Sky News 

Eco-Bot.Net 

Ukraine: The latest – The Telegraph 

Visual storytelling team – Financial Times

Journalist of the Year, sponsored by Camelot

Winner to be announced at the event.

News Provider of the Year

Shortlist to be announced nearer the event.

