The British Journalism Awards 2020 are now open for entries, with this year’s event to be held virtually for the first time.

Now in their ninth year, the awards are unique in welcoming entries from across the news media – print, digital and broadcast – while putting journalism that serves the public interest at their heart.

Last year the British Journalism Awards attracted more than 500 entries from every major UK news provider.

Uncertainty around whether coronavirus restrictions will be sufficiently lifted has led to the decision to host the ceremony on a virtual event platform, rather than the celebration dinner of recent years.

The event will take place as planned on 9 December, when winners will be announced live, with ample opportunity to network on the night.

The British Journalism Awards recognise work published to a UK audience in any news medium. Work must have been published or broadcast between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020 to be eligible.

The deadline for entries is 30 September 2020.

New for this year, the shortlist for each of the 25 categories will be announced in a live webinar on 14 November.

Two new categories have been created for Anti-Corruption Journalism and Aerospace, Defence and Security Journalism.

In other changes for 2020, Press Gazette is recruiting new judges to ensure the panel more fairly and accurately represents the diversity of the UK.

Chairman of judges and Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “The pandemic has been one of the greatest challenges ever thrown at the British journalism industry.

“News outlets have scrambled to cover the biggest story of our lives whilst also addressing the harsh economic challenges posed by coronavirus.

“The 2020 British Journalism Awards will be a special event, hopefully closing the chapter on a tough period – but also celebrating the best of the amazing journalism which has come out of it.

“As ever, the judging process will be utterly impartial and independent and will look for journalism which shows skill and rigour, is revelatory and which makes a difference for the better in society.”

Visit the British Journalism Awards website for more information and with any sponsorship or event queries.