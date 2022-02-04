Software for media: Atex lets companies build revenue and reduce costs

Partner content*: Atex is a leading software company selling solutions for media-rich industries.

It is committed to helping companies build revenues and reduce costs through products that are increasingly personalised, localised, collaborative, contextually relevant and available on-demand.

With hundreds of customers worldwide, Atex solutions power the whole content and advertising management workflow, from production to delivery on digital and print channels, of some of the most prestigious, high-performing, award-winning media-focused companies.

What are Atex’s key software solutions for media?

Cross-advertising is a cloud-based solution providing end-to-end multi-channel advertising management covering the whole advertising process from sales, CRM and booking to production and invoicing. Kayak is a comprehensive system for managing subscriptions and distribution. It is a tool for managing customer service, invoicing, accounts receivable, marketing and sales related to printed and digital products and services. Desk is a web-based solution to manage the production of digital and print publications for newspapers and magazines. News and media organisations use Desk to build their print and digital publications from a single browser-based environment. ACE is an API-first, multi-channel content management system developed by Atex to let publishers enjoy the many advantages of the headless CMS architecture. The API-first architecture of ACE allows organisations to use their preferred frameworks and programming languages.



Which media companies use Atex software solutions?

Atex supplies some of the largest media groups in the UK and Ireland, like Archant, DC Thomson, DMG Media, Independent News & Media, Jewish Chronicle, JPI Media, The Irish Times and Tindle Newspapers.

A spokesperson for Atex said: “We are a smart company with a presence on every continent. For this reason, we can anticipate the latest global information trends to share roadmaps and innovations. Our teams worldwide can lead through change, no matter where they are. Our digital technologies make media more efficient, answering tricky questions in a rapidly evolving climate.”

*This article was sponsored by Atex, one of Press Gazette's commercial partners.