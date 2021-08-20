Business platform for media: Affino offers unified solution

*Partner content

Founded in 2009, Affino is the leading unified business platform for media companies. The Affino SaaS Platform provides a complete single customer view solution for engaging with and monetising audiences.

It combines an audience CRM with sales and marketing automation, e-commerce, subscriptions and memberships, messaging, CMS, events, ad serving and recruitment. Affino delivers streamlining and efficiencies throughout organisations. This can lead to transformative return on investment, as well as delivering numerous new revenue stream capabilities to commercial teams.

The fully GDPR-compliant system is built on the principles of actionable intelligence – prompting and triggering intuitive rapid responses based on fully accurate and comprehensive first-hand real-time data.

Affino‘s mission is to provide the most productive and profitable platform for companies to run their business on. It’s about empowering small teams to deliver outstanding results, and powering larger teams to take on the world.

Affino has been built from the ground up and is fully interconnected at all levels for maximum engagement and real-time oversight. With audiences and customers increasingly opting out of browser tracking, Affino is one of the few systems engineered to provide full real-time first-party data. With Affino all the core engines work together all the time – meaning there is expanded scope for automation and customer engagement.

Affino‘s extensive feature set delivers unprecedented granularity of data, function and intelligence.

Key benefits of Affino include:

Comprehensive all-in-one business platform solution

Superior breadth and depth of solution coverage

Extensive industry experience and category expertise

Unparalleled full front-end delivery supported by core single customer View audience CRM and automation

Rapid speed of innovation and adoption

Unblockable full-service fidelity

Real-time comprehensive and fully accurate first-party data

Consistent on-time project completion (96%)

Fully empowers all team members.

Key users of the Affino unified business platform:

Users of Affino are typically innovators and leaders in their field – including:

AgriBriefing

Charity Digital

Drewry Maritime Shipping Consultants

Ocean Media Group

The Stage

TTG Media (Travel Trade Gazette).

Why choose Affino’s unified business platform for media?

Return on Investment, Speed of Delivery, Full Service Fidelity, Comprehensive Coverage, Real-Time Intelligence and Agility are some of the key reasons why you should go for Affino over and above any other similar solution. No other solution offers as much engagement, productivity and empowerment.

*Affino is one of Press Gazette’s trusted commercial partners. To find out more visit their website.