This is Money founding team member Richard Browning dies aged 57

Richard Browning, left, playing live with his band

This is Money’s Richard Browning died suddenly on 2 December, aged 57.

Richard was a founding member of the This is Money team in 1999. Almost 25 years later, he was still at the forefront of every new This is Money venture and had never lost his enthusiasm to do something new.

A man with a wicked sense of humour and natural comic timing, Rich had a knack for bringing people together and making their days shine a little bit brighter.

As development editor, he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make This is Money work as well as possible for readers.

If you’ve ever used one of This is Money’s calculators, checked the savings tables, looked at a share price, listened to the This is Money podcast, and much more, then you have Rich to thank.

In the weeks before his death, Rich had been beavering away at trying to grow This is Money’s YouTube audience with our new series Lunch Money.

The spirit with which Rich approached these exploits and the countless other bootstrapped undertakings he was involved in over the years is one that embodies the best pioneering bits of the internet.

His hard work, dedication and good humour are the foundations that have underpinned This is Money since the start.

Richard worked with many people across the business, in editorial, tech and commercial, and his attitude and humour meant that he left a lasting impression on all.

Since his death, we’ve been touched by how many people have got in touch to tell us their stories about him and what he meant to them.

Rich was a talented musician, playing in a covers band Broken Switch, and had a career that also involved working as a TV and comedy script writer, with a talent that shone through in his This is Money writing.

Richard leaves behind his wife Isabelle and their adult daughter Emilie and our hearts go out to them.

We will miss him.

A book of condolences for Richard’s family has been set up and is at the 3rd floor reception at 9 Derry Street.

