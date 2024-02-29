Sun cleared by IPSO over report of claim Hamas ‘beheaded babies’ on 7 October

The Sun front page splash referring to 'beheaded babies' claim on 11 October 2023

UK press regulator IPSO has ruled for the first time on a newspaper repeating the claim that Hamas “beheaded babies” in Israel during the 7 October massacre.

IPSO said The Sun had presented the information as a claim rather than stating it as fact and therefore did not breach the accuracy rules in the Editors’ Code of Practice.

The Sun reported on its front page on 11 October that “savages ‘beheaded babies’ in massacre” and “terrorists from Hamas also reportedly beheaded babies in a barbaric rampage through a nearby Israeli village which left 40 youngsters dead”.

A complaint made to IPSO said this was an “unsubstantiated and false… sensationalist claim which had been debunked by various media and fact-checking agencies and there was no evidence to support this claim”.

Related

Although US president Joe Biden appeared to say on 11 October that he had seen pictures of beheaded children, the White House later clarified that neither Biden nor US officials had “seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The claim was first made in a live broadcast by a journalist for Israel-based news channel i24 who said she had spoken to Israeli soldiers who had seen decapitated babies.

Several other UK newspapers also led with the claims on the same day as The Sun, including the Daily Mail’s front page subheading and story which both began with the words “babies beheaded” with no single quote marks, and the Daily Express whose headline read “horror at ‘pure evil beheading of babies’”.

IPSO cleared The Sun because it said it had presented the reference to beheaded babies as a claim rather than a statement of fact, its subheading used inverted commas around the claim to indicate it was unconfirmed, and the text referred to Hamas having “reportedly” beheaded babies.

During the investigation The Sun told IPSO the claim “was a credible one, based on what was indisputably true about the massacre at Kfar Aza”.

It shared several articles published after the one in question supporting its eyewitness accounts, including a major who reported finding “beheaded children of varying ages, ranging from babies to slightly older children”.

The Sun had also argued that even if the claim had been reported as a fact, it could not have been classed as a “significant” inaccuracy under Clause 1 (accuracy) of the Editors’ Code of Practice because Hamas did murder defenceless babies, and older children and adults, and “within this context, how exactly the children were killed could not be considered significantly inaccurate”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog