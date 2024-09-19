View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Mistakes and Rulings
September 19, 2024

Nottingham Post vindicated over characterisation of police ‘non-disclosable’ briefing

Police held a background briefing about the killer of Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley and Ian Coates.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Screenshot of the Nottinghamshire Live homepage top story with the headline: "Watchdog throws out police complaint about Nottinghamshire Live's coverage of attacks briefing" with picture of a police officer giving a press briefing to more than 20 journalists and camerapeople
Nottinghamshire Live's homepage coverage of the IPSO decision

The Nottingham Post has been vindicated after publishing articles about a “non-disclosable” police briefing relating to a stabbing attack that rocked the city last year.

The Reach-owned title reported in February and March that Nottinghamshire Police had held a “non-disclosable briefing” for press about contact they had with Valdo Calocane before he committed a triple murder spree.

In June last year Calocane stabbed to death two university students, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley, and school caretaker Ian Coates.

The Nottingham Post and its website Nottinghamshire Live published the headline: “Police don’t want us to tell whole story of attacks investigation / Police ask Post not to publish details around June 13 attacks.”

It said of the briefing, which 35 reporters attended remotely under the agreement that the information was non-reportable: “We believe this unprecedented step is an attempt to prevent reporting.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

They then followed up with: “Reported twice for ‘stalking’ before he went on to kill / Flatmate twice told police he was being stalked by Calocane who, within a year, became a killer.”

Content from our partners
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Press Gazette
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
Freddy Mayhew
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh

And: “Why the Post is publishing details from police briefing with non-disclosure clause,” along with associated social media posts.

Nottinghamshire Police billed it as ‘non-disclosure briefing’

Nottinghamshire Police had argued it was inaccurate to report it had asked the publication to sign a non-disclosure agreement because no legal document had been drawn up or signed.

However the publication was able to provide an email it had received with the subject: “Non-disclosure briefing with the Chief Constable.”

The email read: “The following non-disclosure briefing will be taking place today with the Chief Constable. You will need to confirm in writing that you agree that this is a non-disclosure briefing, none of the information in this briefing is for reporting.

“You won’t be invited into the meeting unless you can confirm and accept the above with an email.”

The editor responded to confirm the attendance of a reporter, who sent their own email which read: “Thanks for sending over the link to register – I confirm to abide by the non-disclosure briefing agreement.”

After the briefing the editor sent a further email asking: “Would you be able to explain please why this briefing was subject to a non-disclosure agreement?”

In a follow-up email the police said: “The reason we can’t talk about some of the information in the public domain is because it could prejudice the independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the review being conducted by the College of Policing.”

In its ruling, IPSO said: “In circumstances where the publication was required to commit in writing not to report the information which was disclosed at the briefing as a condition of attendance, the Committee did not consider that it was significantly inaccurate to describe the arrangement in the terms used by the newspaper.”

The police force took issue with the suggestion it was keeping information from the families of the victims and the public and argued that background briefings with “off-the-record” information have long been held – the only difference in this case was the scale of it with so many journalists attending.

IPSO said in response that the publication was entitled to use its own characterisation of the briefing as “unprecedented” especially as it could not remember a previous time in the past decade where it had to confirm in writing the terms of a “non-disclosure” briefing.

“In addition, this was supported by the complainant’s own submissions – that the Nottingham Attacks and the high level of media interest was unprecedented in itself, so that it held a large off-the-record briefing, which it had not done before,” the complaints committee said.

Nottinghamshire Police also complained about a post claiming the Chief Constable was “hiding away” from the victims’ families but IPSO said this was presented as a quote, having come from a son of one of the victims, so it was not inaccurate.

The force had also complained about the fact it had not been asked for comment but IPSO said it had been alerted by Nottinghamshire Live to the fact that it was planning to publish information from the briefing and that there is no obligation to offer a right of reply, especially considering the article “did not include any inaccurate, misleading or distorted information”.

Editor: ‘I just knew something wasn’t right’

Nottinghamshire Police had wanted a front page print and online correction and apology but ultimately the complaint was rejected.

Nottinghamshire Live editor Natalie Fahy said: “I’ve worked as a journalist for nearly 20 years and I just knew something wasn’t right about the way we were being asked to commit to a promise in writing before being allowed to attend this briefing with Nottinghamshire Police.

“We increasingly find that various institutions try to curtail our freedoms as an independent press and it’s important to take a stand when any of them go too far.

“I hope no police force tries to do something like this again to any other news team and that the communications team and the National Police Chiefs’ Council use this ruling to improve their working practices moving forward.”

Read the full IPSO ruling here.

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor