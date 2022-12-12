Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Mistakes and Rulings
December 12, 2022

Mail publisher apologises to Pakistani PM over ‘seriously defamatory’ article

Shahbaz Sharif said the claims made in the article were politically motivated.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at COP27 in November 2022. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online have apologised to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, over a “seriously defamatory” article published in July 2019.

The newspaper and website falsely claimed that Sharif had embezzled British taxpayers’ money given in grant aid for the victims of the disastrous 2005 earthquake that hit Pakistan.

The article was headlined “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims”. Sharif believed the claim was politically motivated.

Legal firm Carter Ruck said Sharif issued legal proceedings in January 2020 after the Mail titles refused to withdraw the claim or apologise. It said the article was “false and very seriously defamatory”.

The law firm said: “In its defence, served in February 2022, the Mail finally conceded that it did not seek to defend the allegations it had published with regard to alleged misuse of British public money and DFID aid.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The Mail titles have now published an apology to Sharif and taken down the online article.

Content from our partners
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Press Gazette
What is Keystone by Outbrain and how can it boost digital revenues for publishers?
What is Keystone by Outbrain and how can it boost digital revenues for publishers?
Lead Monitor
How newsroom automation empowers publishers to offer large-scale local business reporting
How newsroom automation empowers publishers to offer large-scale local business reporting
Lead Monitor

The Mail’s correction states it “reported on an investigation by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau into Mr Sharif and suggested that the money under investigation included a not insubstantial sum of British public money that had been paid to the Punjab province in DFID grant aid.

“We accept Mr Sharif has never been accused by the National Accountability Bureau of any wrongdoing in relation to British public money or DFID grant aid. We are pleased to make this clear and apologise to Mr Sharif for this error.”

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor