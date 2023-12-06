View all newsletters
December 6, 2023

IPSO: Sun pursuit of MSP Natalie McGarry ‘extremely intimidating’

Scottish Sun staff followed MSP on to motorway.

By Dominic Ponsford

IPSO has upheld a harassment complaint against The Scottish Sun after its journalists trailed former MSP Natalie McGarry following her release from prison.

Journalists working for the Scottish Sun followed her car onto a motorway when her child was with her. IPSO said “the nature of this pursuit would have been extremely intimidating and harassing”. IPSO dismissed a complaint for breach of privacy over an image which was published showing her getting into a car outside her parents’ home. And it said that a cutout image of her published online and placed in front of an image of the prison she was held at was not misleading.

McGarry had been jailed for embezzling money from two charities linked to the Scottish independence movement.

Given the “egregious” nature of the code breach the Scottish Sun has been required to deliver training to staff to prevent a repetition. The title was also required to publish the adjudication on page seven, or further forward, and to flag it up on the front page.

The adjudication was published on page two of the Scottish Sun today.

Read the full Natalie McGarry IPSO adjudication.

