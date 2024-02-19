Brewdog CEO James Watt has 20+ BBC complaints rejected by Ofcom

Ofcom has rejected more than 20 complaints brought against the BBC by the chief executive of Scotland-based brewer Brewdog James Watt.
Watts complained about breach of privacy over coverage of his investments and unfairness in the way the BBC aired allegations of personal misconduct against him.
Ofcom ruled that the BBC Disclosure documentary, The Truth about Brewdog, was fair and that Watts was given adequate right or reply. It said the invasion of privacy was justified in the public interest.
The programme investigating Brewdog’s marketing practices and finances is now back live on BBC iPlayer.
Reporter Mark Daly said on X: “It’s a vindication of the BBC’s journalism, and Ofcom has recognised some important journalistic principles.”
Daly won a British Journalism Award in 2015 for his investigation into athletics doping for Panorama.
Standards complaints about BBC programming must go to the broadcaster first before they can be considered by Ofcom. However, fairness and privacy complaints follow a separate procedure and can go straight to Ofcom, although the regulator does still encourage people to follow the BBC’s complaints procedures first.
Read the James Watt versus the BBC Ofcom ruling in full.
