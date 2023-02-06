BBC apologises for Today report suggesting Manchester Evening News is ‘rammed with clickbait’

Manchester Evening News homepage on 6 February 2023

The BBC has apologised after a report on the Today programme suggested the Manchester Evening News is “just rammed with clickbait and sensationalism”.

The Radio 4 discussion on 23 January was pegged on The Mill, a local journalism newsletter hosted on Substack covering the Greater Manchester area. The Mill became profitable towards the end of last year.

However the discussion, which made comparisons with Reach’s Manchester Evening News in the area, did not “meet our usual editorial standards on a number of different fronts”, the BBC has now admitted.

The report referred to the MEN by name but did not give it a chance to respond to claims made about it, including that local journalism “needs to be rebuilt” so it can offer greater scrutiny, and that its website is “just rammed with clickbait and sensationalism and just kind of about celebrities to be honest”.

Related

Reach objected, telling the BBC “it is not the case that scrutiny is absent or greatly reduced in Manchester or other areas served by a Reach title”. It pointed by way of example to its work uncovering the social housing death of two-year-old Awaab Ishaak, and a recent investigation on grooming, saying this type of journalism sits alongside “regular features which seek to celebrate local life”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“Reach has also told us The Manchester Evening News online never writes clickbait – stories which mislead in the headline to get people on site – and that TV and celebrity content on the website make up less than 5% of the articles published,” the BBC said in its statement.

In addition, the BBC report referred to the MEN’s print sales but omitted its total online reach of more than 18 million people in the UK in December, saying now that “more detailed facts would have given listeners more context to assess the health of local journalism in Greater Manchester”.

“We apologise for these lapses in our editorial standards,” the BBC said.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog