View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Media Mergers
January 30, 2023

The News Movement acquires video news start-up The Recount

It comes almost four years after The Recount's launch and months after The News Movement's.

By Bron Maher

A screenshot from The Recount's website
A screenshot from The Recount's website. Picture: Press Gazette

Social-first news start-up The News Movement has acquired short-form video outfit The Recount, nearly four years after the latter was founded.

Semafor reported The News Movement is making the purchase “for an undisclosed amount of equity and no cash”.

The News Movement, which focuses on explainer journalism targeted at young consumers on Tiktok and other social media platforms, officially launched in London in December on approximately $15m in funding.

The Recount was founded in 2019 on $31m. Its content largely comprises clips taken from established US broadcasters.

Semafor wrote that The Recount “burned through [its original $31m investment] in three years without figuring out how to make money. Advertisers do not flock to incendiary clips from Fox News or floor speeches by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, though the videos perform well on Twitter”.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The video clip outlet will remain a separate brand, but its editor-in-chief and six staff will join The News Movement. Asked about the strategy behind the purchase, TNM chief executive Will Lewis told Semafor: “This will make us sound like the least sexy media company in the world, but it’s data, it’s an agency, and it’s a news wrapper. We face the world as a news company and correctly so. That’s where our credibility comes from that defines us.”

Content from our partners
Norkon live reporting platform for publishers
Norkon live reporting platform for publishers
Press Gazette
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Bron Maher
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford

The News Movement hopes to reach profit through a mix of social media agency work and data sale. Investors include Associated Press and National World, with the start-up helping to produce short-form video content for both.

[Read more: The News Movement launches in London with mission to ‘really understand’ Gen Z]

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your corporate email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor