Liz Murdoch part of $27m fundraising round for Piers Morgan media company

Piers Morgan‘s media company Uncensored has raised investment of $27m (£20.4m) to fund its ongoing transition from a single Youtube channel to a multi-genre network.
The funding is set to enable the launch and scaling of more Uncensored branded audio and video channels alongside live events and subscription products.
The capital fundraising round was led by Raine Ventures and Antenna Group, which have together previously invested in media such as the Spanish-language Televisa Univision.
A strategic group of investors also took part including Elisabeth Murdoch, daughter of News Corp’s Rupert, and British businessmen Simon and David Reuben whose family were second-placed on the Sunday Times Rich List 2026.
Murdoch’s investment comes a month after her brother James bought Vox, New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network via his private holding company Lupa Systems. The siblings, and sister Prudence, were reported last year to have received around $1.1bn (£810m) each after a court case relating to the future of News Corp and Fox.
Piers Morgan Uncensored began as a nightly show on TalkTV, owned by Rupert Murdoch at News UK, in 2022.
Morgan moved the show away from linear TV for a more flexible Youtube schedule in 2024 and bought the rights from News UK a year later.
Uncensored has now launched spin-off shows including History Uncensored hosted by ex-CNN anchor Bianca Nobilo, The Royals Uncensored hosted by journalists Katie Nicholl and Jo Elvin, and World Cup Uncensored with Morgan alongside ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan and ex-England captain John Terry. The latter two shows have been licensed to air on Channel 5 in the UK, as has Piers Morgan Uncensored itself.
Morgan has also done a deal with Time Studios to co-produce and distribute an ongoing long-form interview series hosted by him and set to launch later this year.
Morgan said on Tuesday: “Our ambition for Uncensored has always been to build a truly global media platform for smart, compelling, high-engagement content that resonates with audiences worldwide.
“The media industry has seen seismic change in recent years, and – backed by this group of world-class investors – we are now in a unique position to help redefine that landscape and establish Uncensored as one of the world’s most influential media companies.”
In January Uncensored appointed former MSNBC president Rashida Jones as chief executive. She said: “This investment marks a significant milestone – one that will turbocharge our already rapid growth.
“With the backing of this investor group, we’re building a diversified, scalable platform capable of generating sustainable growth across multiple revenue channels.”
The flagship Piers Morgan Uncensored Youtube channel now has more than 4.4 million subscribers and almost 1.4 billion views in four years.
The company said the first episode of World Cup Uncensored this month received more than three million views across platforms in its first 24 hours.
It added that The Royals Uncensored averages 140,000 viewers per episode.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog