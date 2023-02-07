View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Media Mergers
February 7, 2023

Penske Media Corporation taking 20% stake in Vox Media

The Variety publisher will become Vox Media's largest single shareholder.

By Bron Maher

Vox Media chief executive Jim Bankoff. His company has received $100m from Penske Media Corporation in exchange for a 20% stake in Vox Media
Vox Media chief executive Jim Bankoff speaks during the company's Code Conference in September 2022. Picture: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media

Penske Media Corporation is taking a 20% stake in Vox Media in exchange for a $100m investment, according to The New York Times.

Penske publishes entertainment and B2B titles including Rolling Stone, Variety and Deadline. Vox owns brands such as New York magazine, Eater, The Verge and Vox itself.

Variety reported that the investment makes Penske the biggest single stakeholder in Vox Media.

A note to Vox Media employees seen by The New York Times said the two companies will remain both editorially and commercially separate. Vox chief executive, Jim Bankoff, wrote that the investment “fortifies our ambitions to grow sustainably and pursue opportunities that align with our goals, especially during this time of economic uncertainty”.

The deal comes less than a month after Vox Media laid off approximately 7% of its staff.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The NYT noted that in Vox Media’s last funding round in 2015, NBC Universal invested $200m, at which time the digital media company was valued at $1bn.

Content from our partners
Norkon live reporting platform for publishers
Norkon live reporting platform for publishers
Press Gazette
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Bron Maher
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford

[Read more: At least 1,000 jobs cut in English-language news media in January]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your corporate email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor