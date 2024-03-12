National World in ‘advanced discussions’ to sell tech provider it bought in September

National World plc headquarters in Leeds. Picture: Google Streetview

National World is at “an advanced stage of discussions” to sell publishing technology provider Press Computer Systems (PCS), which it acquired six months ago.

The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post publisher acquired software as a service (SaaS) provider PCS along with sister company Midland News Association (MNA) in September last year, paying £11m cash for the pair.

However on Tuesday National World told staff in a memo, seen by Press Gazette, that it is in talks to sell PCS to content and commerce management provider Naviga UK1 Limited.

The note to staff said: “After an extensive review of the business since its acquisition in September, National World believes that as a market leading global software provider, Naviga is best placed to provide greater opportunity for PCS’s people, products and services to ensure they remain both significant and influential within the publishing sector.

Related

“At the same time National World will be extending its existing long term commitment with Naviga and looks forward to the continued growth of this strategic partnership.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

National World PCS sale process ‘to end this month’

The sale process is expected to finish by the end of March. National World said staff impacted are currently being consulted.

National World did not disclose the proposed size of the deal. Naviga sells publisher tools including a content management system for print and digital and subscription management solutions.

PCS supplied publishing platforms for MNA and other major publishers including Newsquest and DC Thomson. MNA’s former owner Claverley Group exited the market with the sale so it was said the addition of PCS to the deal was a “logical extension”.

National World made a series of acquisitions in 2023, including the Rotherham Advertiser and Insider Media, digital publisher News Chain and the Newry Reporter newspaper in Northern Ireland, paying £14m for the purchases entirely in cash.

The company also announced an interest in bidding for The Telegraph, but it is unclear whether the business is still pursuing the newspaper in the event the Abu Dhabi-backed Redbird IMI deal is vetoed by the Government.

National World reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2023 of more than £9m.

The 2023 buying spree provoked the ire of the National Union of Journalists. Upon the announcement of the MNA acquisition, NUJ national organiser Laura Davison said: “Paying millions for new titles as existing journalists at the company share the impact of financial difficulties shows a blatant disregard for the value of its staff.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog