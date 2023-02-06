Tiktok competitor and Movie Pass chairman buy ‘sleeping giant’ National Enquirer

A copy of the National Enquirer at a newspaper vendor's shop in New York City, February 8, 2019. Picture: Timothy A Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The National Enquirer and two of its stablemates, Globe and National Examiner, have been acquired by Vinco Ventures and Icon Publishing.

The tabloid, known for its sensational celebrity and conspiracy coverage, is currently owned by A360 Media, itself majority-owned by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management.

Vinco Ventures owns Tiktok alternative Lomotif, online education platform Magnifi U and adtech platform Adrizer. Icon Publishing was founded by former Movie Pass chairman Ted Farnsworth and says it “strives to create and monetise synergies between legacy media brands and digital media brands”.

Farnsworth told The New York Times the consortium had bought the titles for “a little less” than $100m, and that they had estimated annual revenues of $29m and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $13.5m. He called the National Enquirer “a sleeping giant sitting there not taking any advantage of the digital side”.

Related

Vinco said it aims to “monetise and modernise these iconic world-renowned legacy brands inside its digital-first content ecosystem”. The New York Times reported that they hope to “aggressively pursue” television, film and podcast opportunities using the Enquirer’s expansive archive.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The deal covers both the UK and US editions of the National Enquirer, and each will continue to publish as normal. As part of the agreement the new owners have an exclusive 90-day window in which they can purchase other A360 publications.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog