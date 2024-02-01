Mother Jones merges with Center for Investigative Reporting

Two US not-for-profit news organisations have merged: Mother Jones and The Center for Investigative Reporting.

Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein will be in charge of the new group.

The CIR’s Reveal radio show and podcast and its documentary films, such as The Grab, will continue, a press release stated.

Bauerlein said: “This is a moment of tremendous urgency for journalism and for democracy. By merging, we can shine a light into more dark corners, and reach more people with investigative reporting on the issues that matter most.”

Related

The merged brands claim to reach an audience of 10 million per month, including 3.5 million across digital platforms, 1.8 million on radio and podcasts and nearly 500,000 print or newsletter subscribers.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Mother Jones was founded in 1976, and CIR in 1977.

Bauerlein told Press Gazette last year how the site’s $17m annual editorial budget is largely funded by reader donations.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog