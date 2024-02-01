View all newsletters
February 1, 2024

Mother Jones merges with Center for Investigative Reporting

Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein will be in charge of the new group.

By Dominic Ponsford

Mother Jones website

Two US not-for-profit news organisations have merged: Mother Jones and The Center for Investigative Reporting.

The CIR’s Reveal radio show and podcast and its documentary films, such as The Grab, will continue, a press release stated.

Bauerlein said: “This is a moment of tremendous urgency for journalism and for democracy. By merging, we can shine a light into more dark corners, and reach more people with investigative reporting on the issues that matter most.” 

The merged brands claim to reach an audience of 10 million per month, including 3.5 million across digital platforms, 1.8 million on radio and podcasts and nearly 500,000 print or newsletter subscribers.

Mother Jones was founded in 1976, and CIR in 1977.

Bauerlein told Press Gazette last year how the site’s $17m annual editorial budget is largely funded by reader donations.

  

