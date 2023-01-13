Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Media Mergers
January 13, 2023

Morning Brew buys short-form video startup Our Future

Morning Brew now hopes to build out Our Future's agency services.

By Bron Maher

our future co-founders
Our Future's co-founders Michael Sikand and Simran Sandhu. Picture: Morning Brew

Newsletter outfit Morning Brew has bought Our Future, a short-form video startup founded in 2020.

Our Future, which has one million views across its social platforms, will become a sub-brand within Morning Brew, itself owned by Axel Springer through Insider. Morning Brew said Our Future “will expand its short-form video series and develop a broader portfolio of IP with long-form video and podcasts…

“For Morning Brew, whose audience skews to the 18-34 age demographic, short-form video is an important piece to the media puzzle. Especially, as the American Press Institute reports, 74% of Gen Z gets their daily news on social media platforms.”

Morning Brew chief executive Austin Rief said: “Bringing Our Future under our umbrella increases our reach on social platforms while expanding our audience into Gen Z.

“I am also excited about the potential of taking Our Future’s expertise in short-form video and working with big brands to help them grow their audiences.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Our Future chief executive Michael Sikand (pictured above, left) said: “This deal is significant because we are one of the first Tiktok media companies to be acquired, We are obsessed with this medium but aware of the challenges in platform dependence. Our Future’s vast reach combined with Morning Brew’s owned email audience will create incredible synergies.”

Content from our partners
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Bron Maher
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
Press Gazette
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford

Morning Brew now hopes to build out Our Future’s agency services, which it says has “helped companies like Hub Spot and Start Engine reach millions of people on social media.”

[Read more: How student start-up Morning Brew became a $75m-valued newsletter business]

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor