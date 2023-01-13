Morning Brew buys short-form video startup Our Future

Newsletter outfit Morning Brew has bought Our Future, a short-form video startup founded in 2020.
Our Future, which has one million views across its social platforms, will become a sub-brand within Morning Brew, itself owned by Axel Springer through Insider. Morning Brew said Our Future “will expand its short-form video series and develop a broader portfolio of IP with long-form video and podcasts…
“For Morning Brew, whose audience skews to the 18-34 age demographic, short-form video is an important piece to the media puzzle. Especially, as the American Press Institute reports, 74% of Gen Z gets their daily news on social media platforms.”
Morning Brew chief executive Austin Rief said: “Bringing Our Future under our umbrella increases our reach on social platforms while expanding our audience into Gen Z.
“I am also excited about the potential of taking Our Future’s expertise in short-form video and working with big brands to help them grow their audiences.”
Our Future chief executive Michael Sikand (pictured above, left) said: “This deal is significant because we are one of the first Tiktok media companies to be acquired, We are obsessed with this medium but aware of the challenges in platform dependence. Our Future’s vast reach combined with Morning Brew’s owned email audience will create incredible synergies.”
Morning Brew now hopes to build out Our Future’s agency services, which it says has “helped companies like Hub Spot and Start Engine reach millions of people on social media.”
[Read more: How student start-up Morning Brew became a $75m-valued newsletter business]
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog