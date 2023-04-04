FT takes majority stake in biopharma B2B site Endpoints News

Endpoints News homepage

The Financial Times has taken a majority stake in B2B biopharmaceutical website Endpoints News.

The FT said the acquisition marks a “significant milestone” in its expansion into the US and deepens its coverage of the biopharmaceutical sector. It also brings the subscription-based business a further 163,000 subscribers into the mix.

FT chief executive John Ridding said: “We’re thrilled to invest in Endpoints, a fast-growing business with a robust reputation for delivering quality news to audiences across the biopharma ecosystem.

“There is strong alignment between Endpoints and the FT in terms of mission, business model and focus on reader revenues. This acquisition also supports our ambitions to reach new audiences in innovative sectors and grow our footprint in the US.”

Related

Endpoints News launched seven years ago and now produces a daily news website on the sector and runs in-person and online events.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Its publisher and co-founder Arsalan Arif said the FT was “the right partner to take our business to the next phase of growth”, adding: “Joining the Financial Times helps us reach even more subscribers, grow revenue, and invest in the journalism that’s made Endpoints a daily habit for biopharma professionals.”

Its editor and co-founder John Carroll added that the two brands “share a set of values about specialty publishing and the integrity of our work in a fiercely independent organisation”.

Both Arif and Carroll will continue with the business as chief executive and editor-in-chief respectively, with significant minority interests.

The FT said the investment was part of a corporate strategy that has seen it “diversify its business in strategic areas” including by buying the product and consulting arms of economic development consulting firm Wavteq last month, acquiring a majority stake in Dutch media firm The Next Web in 2019, and taking a controlling stake of content production studio Alpha Grid in 2016.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog