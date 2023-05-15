Forbes acquired by former cover star and youngest self-made billionaire Austin Russell

Austin Russell speaks onstage at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on 15 March 2023 in Austin, Texas. Picture: Amanda Stronza/Getty Images for SXSW

Austin Russell, once dubbed “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire“, will acquire a majority stake in Forbes.

Russell, who was previously a Forbes cover star and a Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni, will hold an 82% interest in Forbes Global Media Holdings when the deal closes later this year.

The deal values the 106-year-old media company at almost $800m (£641m) – up from an estimated $630m (£504m) in 2021.

Russell is the 28-year-old American founder and chief executive of self-driving car technology company Luminar, which listed on Nasdaq after a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in December 2020. He was recognised last year on the Philanthropy 50 list as the 36th largest charitable donor in America.

Related

In 2021 Forbes dubbed Russell the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The following year Forbes named AI entrepreneur Alexandr Wang, 26, as the new youngest self-made billionaire.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Forbes family out in Austin Russell acquisition

Forbes’ current owner, Hong-Kong based Integrated Whale Media Investments, has retained a minority stake in the company.

IWM purchased 95% of the company, with the remainder kept by the Forbes family, in 2014, and it will now keep one board seat. Although the remaining Forbes stake will be acquired by Russell, Forbes Media chairman and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes will remain involved in the company.

Russell said he was “honoured to be selected by the owners as the new steward” of Forbes. He will not be involved in its day-to-day operations but will “act as a visionary for the brand,” the company said in a press release.

“Today, success should no longer represent wealth accumulation at any cost, but instead be defined by how value is created and the positive ripple effects it can have,” Russell said. “My hope is that Forbes can continue to even better serve its readership by helping objectively inform, recognize, and challenge leaders to tackle society’s biggest challenges under this mission, with high quality content as well as platforms for its business-focused community.”

Steve Forbes said Russell is a “dynamic entrepreneur and thought leader who has built an industry-leading business from the ground up. His energy and vision will enable Forbes to continue and enhance the excellent work for which we are known.”

Jeffrey Yam, managing director of Integrated Capital, said: “When IWM acquired Forbes in 2014, our vision was to keep the legendary brand as a strong force in the media world, fully accelerate Forbes to digital, and leverage the strength of the brand to create new revenue streams. We were able to achieve our goals.

“Now, we are excited to pass the torch to someone who we believe can catapult Forbes’ legacy to even greater heights with his authentic vision to create a new era of capitalism, backed by one of the most recognizable business brands in the world. We believe there is significant opportunity for value growth with the new vision and, as a result, we will be retaining a minority stake. We look forward to the next chapter of the Forbes growth story.”

Forbes said it would now “empower a new board consisting of American media, tech, and AI experts at the top of their fields”.

Recent innovation at Forbes has included its experimentations in Web3 and e-commerce including the sale of its own branded merchandise. In 2022 print magazine revenues made up around 7% of its total, down from 16% in 2019 following increased diversification.

Forbes had planned to go public through a SPAC merger but ditched the idea last summer after it appeared the bad fortunes of the SPAC market would not have done due credit to its underlying value resulting from double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth over the previous year. It subsequently began looking for a private buyer.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog