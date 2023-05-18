Financial Times sells Pensions Expert brand to DG Publishing

Pensions Expert homepage on 18 May 2023

The Financial Times’ specialist Pensions Expert brand has been sold to DG Publishing, saving it from closure.

The FT had revealed plans to close Pensions Expert, which runs a website and the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards, at around the end of March.

However DG Publishing has now acquired the Pensions Expert brand, IP, website and previous content, meaning it will continue under new ownership.

A letter to readers from Peter Dodds, commercial director at FT Specialist, in February said the brand was “no longer financially viable in its current form” despite efforts to grow it digitally.

Related

It launched as Pensions Week in 1997 after the Pensions Act of 1995 and relaunched as Pensions Expert in 2014 but its print magazine closed in 2020. According to an FT commercial webpage, the brand had “16,200 unique FT users”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

DG Publishing, founded in 2004, has a portfolio of pensions information content and event brands, including the LAPF Investments magazine and the Private & Public Pensions Summit.

Neil Desmond, joint managing director of DG Publishing, said: “Pensions Expert is a publication that we’ve long admired for the quality of its content and fits with our wider strategy to provide good quality content to the whole of the pensions industry.

“The acquisition of a publication of Pensions Expert’s standing is an amazing opportunity to grow our wider offering and activity, building on our already successful conference programmes.”

Pensions Expert to be ‘integrated’ into wider DG group

Joint managing director Brian Gielty said Pensions Expert will be integrated “with wider DG Publishing activity” within the coming weeks and months “as we look to build out the publication”.

The acquisition did not include any staff but there is a temporary editor in place with recruitment for a permanent editor to take place soon and freelance copy being published in the meantime.

Gielty said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to take our business to another level through acquiring Pensions Expert. We believe that great content and good, well-balanced, debate are crucial in helping the industry meet the challenges that it faces. We were sad to see that Pensions Expert was going to close, and by taking it on we hope to continue its tradition of leading the way with expert analysis and insight.

“We’d like to pass on our thanks to the Financial Times team in helping manage a smooth transition.”

Carola York, FT Specialist managing director, Europe, said: “Pensions Expert has played an important role in sharing information and encouraging debate in the pensions sector over the last quarter of a century, and we believe that DG Publishing will be an excellent owner for the publication.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog