PA Media and German news agency boost investment in financial news provider

Snapshot of Alliance News UK feed. Picture: Screenshot of Alliance News website

Major news agencies in the UK and Germany have increased their investment in real-time financial news provider Alliance News.

The UK and Ireland’s PA Media and Germany’s DPA (Deutsche Presse-Agentur) increased their combined stake to just over 21% (10.68% each) from just under 8% (3.86% each).

The news agencies will now take seats on an expanded Alliance News board.

Alliance News founded a UK service providing fast updates of every London-listed company in 2013 and later expanded into Italy, South Africa and a Global 500 service.

Related

Tom Waite, its founder, editor and chief executive, said PA and DPA’s increased investment was an “important moment”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“It is great to see DPA and PA stepping up their ownership of the company and involvement in our future direction at this crucial stage in our development.

“We are increasingly working with DPA and its other portfolio companies, including DPA-AFX and AWP, on expanding our global news coverage. With PA, we are contributing news to the PA Mediapoint platform for PR and communications professionals, and recently we started to partner with PA’s social media specialist agency Hydrogen on custom-publishing projects.”

PA Media Group chief executive Emily Shelley said: “The news agenda will continue to be dominated by business and financial developments as companies in the UK, Europe and elsewhere navigate this period of political and economic change.

“Alliance News is well positioned to provide the coverage that decision makers rely on and shares PA’s values of timely and accurate journalism.”

And DPA chief executive Peter Kropsch said: “We have been shareholders in Alliance News since 2017 and are very satisfied. The company has developed excellently since then. It harmonises perfectly with the portfolio of our financial news agency operations in Germany and Switzerland.

“We look forward to supporting Alliance News and its management team even more in the development of new markets and products through our expanded involvement.”

PA Media Group and DPA are both themselves largely owned by other media businesses. PA has 20 shareholders, mainly UK news and media businesses with DMGT, Informa, News UK and Reach holding the biggest stakes, while DPA is owned by more than 170 media companies.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog