Sun managing editor moves to Times and Sunday Times

Victoria Watson, currently managing editor for The Sun, is to become group managing editor for The Times and The Sunday Times.
Watson has been in her current role at The Sun since May 2020 after holding posts including digital managing editor and deputy head of strategy.
As Sun managing editor, Times Media said Watson “played a pivotal role in transforming The Sun’s newsroom to drive growth in the UK and the US, including a key role in establishing The US Sun“.
Watson “will transition into the role over the next few months and take responsibility for editorial operations and strategy”, according to Times Media. She will report to the editors-in-chief of the two papers – though a successor for outgoing Sunday Times editor Emma Tucker has not yet been announced.
Chris Longcroft, the executive vice president and publisher of the Times titles, said: “Victoria brings a wealth of strategic and journalistic experience to the role of group managing editor of The Times and The Sunday Times and will lead the excellent existing team when she transitions across over the next few months.”
The previous managing editor of The Times and Sunday Times, Craig Tregurtha, stepped down in November after ten years in the role and 25 at News UK.
Watson said: “I have been enormously privileged to work with such a talented team at The Sun, helping to build the foundations for its journalism to thrive in a digital-first age. I’m delighted to stay within the News UK family”.
