Times Radio names Kate McCann as breakfast co-presenter

Kate McCann. Picture: Times Media

Times Radio political editor Kate McCann has been appointed co-presenter of the station’s breakfast show.

The appointment is one of a number being made as Times Radio aims to be “the voice of The Times” in 2025.

McCann is succeeding Aasmah Mir who has co-presented the 6am to 10am show with Stig Abell since the station’s launch in June 2020.

She was previously political editor at TalkTV, also owned by News UK, political correspondent for Sky News and senior political correspondent for The Daily Telegraph. McCann will begin in the new role on 3 February.

Times Radio programme director Tim Levell said: “Kate McCann has been exceptional as political editor. Listeners value her credibility, clarity and authority. And her interviews have made some of the biggest headlines of 2024. Kate is the perfect choice to make Times Radio Breakfast agenda-setting and must-listen.”

Times Radio also revealed Andrew Neil will host one week each month in the 1pm to 2pm slot.

Neil joined the station last year with a remit for an agenda-setting show about the UK and US elections. He joined months earlier than originally planned due to Rishi Sunak calling the election for July rather than the autumn.

Neil said: “I am delighted to renew and continue my association with Times Radio, which continues to go from strength to strength. The need for informed, unbiased and quality analysis of current events has never been greater and Times Radio is the perfect platform from which to provide it.”

When Neil is not on, the 1pm show will be hosted by a rotating roster of presenters including Sir Trevor Phillips, Times columnist Daniel Finkelstein and editor of the Times political newsletter Lara Spirit.

Times Radio also announced comedian Geoff Norcott is joining to host the Friday 7pm to 10pm slot and that former Conservative MP Ed Vaizey is getting a permanent Friday morning show, while it said earlier this month that Sunday Times columnist Rod Liddle will host the Saturday morning show. The co-host of McCann’s Sunday morning political show, Adam Boulton, will continue without her.

Levell said: “In 2025, Times Radio is committed to being the voice of The Times, delivering intelligent, insightful and engaging news coverage and debate. Our enhanced presenter line-up brings together a diverse range of voices, ensuring our listeners get a broad spectrum of perspectives, analysis and expert opinions. With brilliant names throughout the day, we’re excited about the future of Times Radio.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog