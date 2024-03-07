William Hague joins presenter line-up for revamped daily Times podcast

The Times and Sunday Times will refresh their daily news podcast with a new name, look, music and presenters, including William Hague.

Former Conservative leader Lord Hague will join, hosting a conversation with a prominent thinker or newsmaker once a month in an extended edition.

The refreshed episodes begin on Tuesday 19 March. The name will change from Stories of our Times to The Story. Hague will join Manveen Rana and new host, Luke Jones.

Hague said: “The aim is to cover a range of subjects with my interviewees, from geopolitics and the domestic political situation, to science, economics, and artificial intelligence.

Related

“It will be one in-depth conversation, with the time to delve into complex issues and understand where the world is headed.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Hague has a weekly comment column in The Times which was highly commended at the British Journalism Awards in December.

Rana’s focus will expand to cover her own stories and go on location. Presenter and journalist Jones will become a permanent co-host.

The podcast was launched in March 2020, with almost half its listeners are said to be aged 18 to 34 and new to The Times.

The free Times podcast claims to attract 492,000 listeners per week.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog