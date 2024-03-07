William Hague joins presenter line-up for revamped daily Times podcast

The Times and Sunday Times will refresh their daily news podcast with a new name, look, music and presenters, including William Hague.
Former Conservative leader Lord Hague will join, hosting a conversation with a prominent thinker or newsmaker once a month in an extended edition.
The refreshed episodes begin on Tuesday 19 March. The name will change from Stories of our Times to The Story. Hague will join Manveen Rana and new host, Luke Jones.
Hague said: “The aim is to cover a range of subjects with my interviewees, from geopolitics and the domestic political situation, to science, economics, and artificial intelligence.
“It will be one in-depth conversation, with the time to delve into complex issues and understand where the world is headed.”
Hague has a weekly comment column in The Times which was highly commended at the British Journalism Awards in December.
Rana’s focus will expand to cover her own stories and go on location. Presenter and journalist Jones will become a permanent co-host.
The podcast was launched in March 2020, with almost half its listeners are said to be aged 18 to 34 and new to The Times.
The free Times podcast claims to attract 492,000 listeners per week.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog