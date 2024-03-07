View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
March 7, 2024

William Hague joins presenter line-up for revamped daily Times podcast

The ex-Conservative leader will join Manveen Rana and new co-host Luke Jones.

By Clara Aberneithie

The Times and Sunday Times will refresh their daily news podcast with a new name, look, music and presenters, including William Hague.

Former Conservative leader Lord Hague will join, hosting a conversation with a prominent thinker or newsmaker once a month in an extended edition.

The refreshed episodes begin on Tuesday 19 March. The name will change from Stories of our Times to The Story. Hague will join Manveen Rana and new host, Luke Jones.

Hague said: “The aim is to cover a range of subjects with my interviewees, from geopolitics and the domestic political situation, to science, economics, and artificial intelligence.

“It will be one in-depth conversation, with the time to delve into complex issues and understand where the world is headed.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Hague has a weekly comment column in The Times which was highly commended at the British Journalism Awards in December.

Content from our partners
How PA Media is helping newspapers make the digital transition
How PA Media is helping newspapers make the digital transition
Freddy Mayhew
Publishing on the open web is broken, how generative AI could help fix it
Publishing on the open web is broken, how generative AI could help fix it
Rob Waugh
Impress: Regulation, arbitration and complaints resolution
Impress: Regulation, arbitration and complaints resolution
Impress

Rana’s focus will expand to cover her own stories and go on location. Presenter and journalist Jones will become a permanent co-host.

The podcast was launched in March 2020, with almost half its listeners are said to be aged 18 to 34 and new to The Times.

The free Times podcast claims to attract 492,000 listeners per week.

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor