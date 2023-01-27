Nadine Dorries to present Friday night programme for TalkTV

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries will host a Friday night talk show on TalkTV from next week.
TalkTV said the hour-long programme, which will air at 8pm on Fridays beginning on 3 February, will be “an irreverent look at the week’s news and a lively mix of topical chat with guests from the world of politics, culture and sport”.
The former Culture Secretary‘s first interview will be with Boris Johnson, in whose cabinet she served.
Dorries said: “As someone who’s never been afraid to speak their mind, I’m delighted to be joining the team at TalkTV for Friday Night with Nadine, where I’ll be putting my 23 year political career and experiences at the despatch box to good use.
“Boris Johnson continues to dominate so much of the political narrative since his departure from No.10. Now’s the time to find out what he really thinks about a whole range of pressing issues.”
Dorries previously guest presented Piers Morgan‘s TalkTV programme, to mixed reception.
The news comes the day after another sitting Conservative MP, Jacob Rees-Mogg, signed on to present a new programme for GB News. Dorries’ appointment means there will be four sitting Conservative MPs presenting programmes across the two opinion-led broadcasters.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog