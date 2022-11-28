Ex-GB News editorial director John McAndrew joins BBC

John McAndrew. Picture: PA Media

John McAndrew, who was editorial director and director of news and programmes at GB News upon its launch last year, has joined the BBC as director of news programmes.

Across his 25 years in news and current affairs broadcasting, McAndrew has held senior roles at the BBC, Sky News, ITN and NBC News International where he was a consulting executive for three years. He also edited topical discussion show The Agenda for ITN before joining GB News.

Since leaving GB News, McAndrew has been the launch editor of The Andrew Neil Show for Channel 4.

The pair worked closely together at GB News and shared a vision for it to reach people who felt disconnected from the existing TV news offerings. McAndrew told Press Gazette just before the channel’s launch in June 2021 that it would be a “very warm, inclusive channel where disagreements will be had, tough subjects will absolutely be taken on, but they’ll be taken on in a classy and courteous fashion”.

Related

However, he left after less than a month following the suspension of presenter Guto Harri for taking the knee live on-air. Neil only lasted on-air for eight episodes before formally quitting as chairman in September 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Back in October last year McAndrew was linked to the top job at BBC News, which ultimately went to then-ITN chief executive Deborah Turness. McAndrew will now report directly to Turness.

Turness said: “John is a hugely creative talent, with excellent editorial judgement. He’s a leading programme innovator who has a deep understanding of how to connect with audiences, and will ensure they get the value they deserve from BBC News. It’s wonderful to welcome him back to the BBC.”

The role replaces the former job of senior controller, programmes and commissioning at BBC News, which was vacated by Jamie Angus earlier this year, and will see McAndrew sit on the BBC News board.

McAndrew, who will begin the role in the new year, said: “It’s an enormous privilege to be returning to BBC News and putting my experience to good use at the world’s most brilliant, creative, and trusted broadcaster, at a time when trust, truth and transparency are at an absolute premium.”

McAndrew began his career with the BBC’s political unit and after a number of producer and editor roles launched and edited The Daily Politics, with Andrew Neil on-screen, between 2003 and 2005.

After 11 years at the broadcaster, he spent a similar amount of time at Sky News where he led the launches of programmes such as panel discussion show The Pledge and Boulton & Co with then-political editor Adam Boulton, was executive producer for its 2010 election coverage and leaders’ debate, and took on the head of international news and director of content roles.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog