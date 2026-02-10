FT adds ex-Economist foreign editor Patrick Foulis as columnist

The Financial Times has appointed former Economist foreign editor Patrick Foulis as a contributing editor.
Foulis left The Economist after almost 18 years, including three as foreign editor, in November.
His other previous roles included business affairs editor, finance correspondent, banking editor and Schumpeter columnist writing about global business.
He started his career in banking before moving into journalism where his first roles were writer than deputy editor at the FT’s Lex investment column.
The FT has now hired Foulis as a contributing editor to write a monthly column “on how geopolitics is transforming markets and the economy, drawing on his extensive expertise in foreign affairs and business”.
FT editor Roula Khalaf said: “Patrick is a brilliant thinker and wonderful writer who understands the intersection of business, finance and global politics like few others. I am thrilled that he is now joining the FT’s unrivalled line-up of columnists.”
Earlier this month the FT appointed Nigella Lawson as a monthly food and drink columnist for FT Weekend.
Foulis said: “The globalised world of the 2000s and 2010s is giving way to a new order that is at once risky and full of opportunity. I am delighted to be writing regularly for the world’s business newspaper, renowned for its global view and empirical mindset.”
Foulis was reported by media newsletter Breaker to have left The Economist “because he was frustrated at the lack of clarity over a succession plan for the editorship”. Foulis was previously tipped as a potential successor to Economist editor Zanny Minton Beddoes, who has been in the role for 11 years.
